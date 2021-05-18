Actor, author and talk show host Charles Grodin has died





Charles Grodin, best known for his roles in Midnight Run, Beethoven and The Great Muppet Caper, has died at the age of 86.

The talented Charles Grodin, who was successful as an actor, writer and talk show guest (and host), has died aged 86. Grodin made his debut in the New York theater world in the 1960s, where he was a student of legendary theater teachers Lee Strasberg and Uta Hagen. Grodin also began working behind the scenes, writing and directing shows while making appearances on Broadway shows and small roles in films, such as the Obstetrician in 1968. Rosemary baby. He made a special on Simon and Garfunkel in 1969. After a supporting role (with Art Garfunkel) in the 1970s Catch-22, Grodin’s Big Break was the lead role in Neil Simon and Elaine May’s film, The broken child, where he plays a man from New York who has a passion for a gorgeous Midwestern student on his honeymoon. He worked regularly in supporting roles throughout the 1970s, such as the 1976s King Kong and 1978’s Heaven can wait. Grodin also continued to work behind the scenes, winning an Emmy for writing for a Paul Simon TV special in 1977. That same year, he hosted Saturday Night Live and he played the whole show like he didn’t know it was live. For fans of late-night TV, this actively off-putting approach from Grodin was very familiar, as he was already known for his work as a recurring guest on Tonight’s show, where he stood out by arguing with Johnny Carson. Grodin used the same approach as a guest on Late Night with David Letterman. Grodin’s antagonistic “character” lasted on The Tonight Show until Carson’s retirement in the early 1990s. During the 1980s, Grodin had a number of film successes, including playing a jewelry thief in love with Miss Piggy in The Great Muppet Caper and as a runaway mafia accountant in the 1988 buddies comedy, Midnight race (with Robert De Niro as the bounty hunter trying to bring him back alive). His biggest movie role in the 1990s was as an aggravated father in the Beethoven films, although he also had a hailed turn as a supporting character in 1993 Dave, where he plays an accountant again, this time trying to help Kevin Kline’s Dave (posing as President of the United States) balance the budget. Grodin briefly retired from acting and took his success as a talk show guest to become a host himself. The Charles Grodin show on CNBC from 1995 to 1998. He was a commentator on 60 minutes II, as well as. During this period he also wrote a number of autobiographical books. Over the past decade, Grodin has returned to the theater, playing a recurring role as a medic on Louie CK. Louie and as Bernie Madoff in an ABC miniseries about the ponzi scheme operator. Zack Snyder describes villains’ plans for Man of Steel sequel

About the Author Brian cronin

(14866 Articles published)

CBR Senior Editor Brian Cronin has been writing comics at CBR for over a dozen years (primarily with his Comics Should Be Good column series, including Comic Book Legends Revealed).







