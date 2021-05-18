Charles Grodin, deadpan comedic actor best known for ‘Midnight Run’ and ‘Beethoven’, dies at 86

Charles Grodin, the actor who lent his funny wit and emotionless delivery to films such as “The Heartbreak Kid,” “Heaven Can Wait,” “Midnight Run” and “Beethoven,” died on Tuesday. He was 86 years old.

Actor’s son Nicholas Grodin said The Associated Press that his father died at his home in Wilton, Connecticut, of bone marrow cancer.

Grodin specialized in the role of world-weary businessmen and strained fathers, approaching each role with a skillful combination of neurotic intensity and ironic detachment. He was particularly prolific in the 1980s, alternating between supporting and leading roles in Hollywood comedies.

He was also a regular face on television, appearing frequently on “The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson” and “Late Night With David Letterman”, and a notable performer in Broadway productions such as “Same Time, Next Year”.

Grodin was born Charles Grodinsky in Pittsburgh in 1935 and studied theater at HB Studio in New York under the famous actress and instructor Uta Hagen.

Charles Grodin in “Beethoven”. Alamy

He made his Hollywood debut with a small uncredited role as a drummer in Disney’s “20,000 Leagues Under the Sea” (1954). He was active in theater in the 1960s, appearing in “Absence of a Cello” (1964) and directing “Lovers and Other Strangers” (1968).

Grodin got small but crucial roles early in the film in Roman Polanski’s horror classic “Rosemary’s Baby” (1968) and Mike Nichols’ adaptation of the anti-war novel “Catch-22” (1970). (He previously auditioned for the title role in Nichols’ period coming-of-age film “The Graduate,” but the role ultimately went to Dustin Hoffman.)

But he jumped to prominent male status in Elaine May’s cult comedy “The Heartbreak Kid” in 1972. He played an immature salesman who walks away from his new wife (Jeannie Berlin, May’s daughter ) and falls in love with another woman (Cybill Shepherd) on her honeymoon. (The film was remade with Ben Stiller in 2007.)

I thought the character of The Heartbreak Kid was a despicable guy, but I play him with all sincerity, Grodin told pop culture website The AV Club in 2009. My job is not to judge him. Without Elaine May, I probably would never have had this film career.

Grodin gained greater fame with roles in Warren Beatty’s fantasy “Heaven Can Wait” (1978), Albert Brooks’ media satire “Real Life” (1979), comedy scripted by Neil Simon “Seems Like Old Times “(1980), the heist on” The Great Muppet Caper “(1981) and Steve Martin’s vehicle” The Lonely Guy “(1984).

Brooks paid homage to Grodin in a tweet Tuesday afternoon, calling him “a brilliant comedy actor” and adding, “I had the wonderful experience of working with him in my first feature film ‘Real Life’ and he was amazing. Rest In Peace, Chuck.”

Grodin reworked with May for “Ishtar” (1987), a box office disaster starring Hoffman and Beatty who went on to develop a cult following among admirers who see it as an unfairly maligned modern classic.

Unlike many megawatt comedy stars of the 1980s, Grodin was a consummate and understated screen presence who could laugh at a subtle change in his facial expression or at a reading of sardonic lines.

Grodin Allman’s appearance looks, the traditional haircut sometimes disguised an offbeat spirit that made it hard to categorize.

He delivered one of his most beloved performances in Martin Brest’s “Midnight Run” (1988), playing an accountant seemingly entitled to embezzle a mob fortune and get dragged across the country by the hunter. Robert De Niro’s gruff bonuses.

In the early 1990s, Grodin introduced himself to young viewers as an anxious father in “Beethoven” (1992), a children’s madness around a drooling Saint Bernard dog. Grodin reprized his role the following year in “Beethoven’s 2nd”.

But after a few more screen credits in the 1990s (including tours in Washington’s romantic comedy “Dave” and Mike Myers’ project “So I Married an Ax Murderer”), Grodin took a prolonged break from comedy.

It has, however, made its mark in other mediums.

Grodin has written several books, hosted a short talk show on cable channel CNBC, and offered political commentary on CBS news magazine “60 Minutes II”. (CNBC and NBC News are units of NBCUniversal.)

He continued to delight audiences on Carson’s show, often pretending to be belligerent to create comically uncomfortable situations on set.

In the 2010s, Grodin resurfaced in film and television projects, playing an aging documentary filmmaker in Noah Baumbach’s comedy-drama “While You’re Young” (2014) and a straightforward but philosophical Doctor in the “Louie” series. by Louis CK.

Grodin and his first wife, Julia Ferguson, had a daughter, actress Marion Grodin; The marriage ended in divorce. He and his second wife, Elissa Durwood, had a son, Nicholas.