ABC boss explains why ‘Rebel’ was canceled – The Hollywood Reporter

While ABC programming is available on Hulu, Craig Erwich knows his broadcast network and Disney’s ad-supported streaming platform serve two different audiences.

The veteran Hulu, responsible for the originals, added the president of ABC Entertainment to his duties in December as part of a major Disney management reshuffle that prioritized streaming to the conglomerate. Now, after meeting the press and before his first (virtual) presentation to Madison Avenue ad buyers, Erwich is opening up to the lines between ABC and Hulu.

ABC, as he sees it, is a hotbed for broad programming that has an ambitious tone and features great characters who can cut through the crowded landscape. Hulu, which exposes ABC content to a different audience, is meant to stimulate conversation and feature content that isn’t as broad as ABC.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Erwich explains how Hulu and ABC complement each other, attracting top talent to stream and why Rebel, the original first series of Grey’s Anatomy showrunner Krista Vernoff, was canceled after airing only five episodes.

What do you think of what belongs to ABC compared to Hulu as the original?

Any decision begins with the audience and the viewer, this is the first consideration. Viewers and audiences alike look to ABC and Hulu for sometimes different things. They offer different opportunities to our creators. What’s great now is that we have, as a combined oblivion, a bigger chessboard, which allows us to see more moves and more opportunities. I get a lot of questions and we talk a lot about what’s on ABC and what’s on Hulu, but the point is, the ABC shows are on Hulu the next day. The platforms complement each other. To the audience member, they don’t really distinguish. We have people coming up religiously – many of them – every Thursday night to keep up to date with the latest chapter of the Grey’s Anatomy saga and there are people who, the next day, weeks and months, go to Hulu to watch it. There are different access points for the same story. The net effect is that more people are watching these shows.

How do you define, during the development process, what belongs to which platform?

Broadcasting represents a huge opportunity for the creative community. David E. Kelly returned to broadcast, the result of which was Big sky – which was the new drama and most watched new program of the year. We have separate creative filters for each platform. People look to ABC for inspiration and information; it is an ambitious brand. Live events, family comedies, hero shows – like Grey’s Anatomy, station 19 and The good doctor telling the stories of frontline workers – these are shows people can come together. These are good features of what people are looking for in ABC. All of these shows are on Hulu the next day and are consumed by Hulu audiences. Hulu is a different experience. It’s an on-demand platform and people curate their own set of content of what they want to watch and when they want to watch it. These shows on Hulu are meant to stimulate conversation and possibly touch on topics or themes that might not be as broad as ABC. The guiding line is creative excellence and do these stories reflect our world? And then the tones and the concepts are almost secondary considerations.

How often do you speak with other executives from Disney +, Freeform, FX and so on to find out which lineup belongs to where? FX and Hulu must hear a lot of the same sounds. If so, what’s your business case for Hulu?

The Disney management team is in constant communication. We all have the same charter: to serve our viewers. [FX’s] John Landgraf, and all the other content brand managers, have their own strategy and their own filter, which has been extremely successful. What’s great about what we have now is that there are just more opportunities for the creators of Disney TV Studios. If there is a great story to tell, there is a home for it. And it’s a victory for the creative community and it’s a victory for our audience.

With your first effective broadcasts behind you, what’s the most difficult call you’ve had to make and why?

There have been a lot of difficult calls; I cannot choose among our children. There are a lot of creators and passionate audiences out there who might not see their shows coming back. Having said that, I have no doubts that the next generation of programming will live up to the legacy and excellence of those earlier shows. So we are moving forward and looking forward to fall and mid-season.

If you were a bettor, what do you think are the chances of returning from a traditional pilot season?

We don’t think of this in terms of traditional pilot seasons versus non-traditional pilot seasons. We focus on creation, not on deadlines. Obviously, there will always be some shape or outline to what you consider to be a traditional pilot season. But even right now we’re in production on a couple of pilots who have been enlightened during what you consider to be the traditional pilot season. But we decided these needed more time to be great. If we’re going to go to our audience and say, “We think this is awesome,” this show has to be awesome. This is why we have our strong groups. We take the time, we take the flexibility, and we try to do what’s best for each show.

What are the chances of going back to a traditional start where everyone ends up in New York theaters again?

I can tell you that I can’t wait for everyone to be together again, whether it’s for the beginnings or just for life in general.

You come out of a very different pilot season and an initial week; Complete this sentence: The most alarming trend I see is …

You surprise me in a very upbeat and upbeat mood, so alarm, fear and worry are not my priority.

Much of this season’s pickup trucks have arrived long before this month’s advances. Is the shift to year-round development finally here to stay?

Sure. We have a lot of creators at Disney TV studios working on multiple projects. We are ready when they are. The audience calendar is always open for a big show and when the shows are ready to go to them we will.

In a world where the emphasis is more and more on streaming, what is your pitch for a writer or a broadcast star?

There is still a huge opportunity to not only bring together an audience, but create conversations that people want to be a part of the next day, whether it’s our live events like New year’s eve or a Disney song or the CMAs. I say don’t look any further than what we did with Big sky. The best advertising for your business is always the shows you produce. The rest is theoretical. When i watch what Big sky and the impact it had on ABC’s programming, the impact it had on popular culture – Ronald was probably the villain in last year’s breakout – and that’s the opportunity. Do you, the writer, have in mind a character that you think can fit in the way Big skydo the characters do? We have a great canvas you can paint on.

How has the past year impacted on the types of stories you want to tell?

I was very proud of what the showrunners and the ABC team did. I watch the whole television landscape and don’t see anyone telling the really important frontline worker stories like ABC did. In five to ten years, when people want to look back at what those days were, I believe they will look to Station 19, The Good Doctor, Grey’s Anatomy and The recruit for these stories. It’s something we’re extremely proud of – and I think ABC should get more of it.

And what do you think audiences will be after, in terms of content, on the other side of the pandemic?

The public is quite resilient. Whenever there is a change in our culture, there is always this rush to try to figure out what the public wants. They want excellence, they want to be surprised, they want to be entertained, they want to think of something that they haven’t thought of before, they want to see stories of people who haven’t had a platform before. And they want to see themselves on the shows and that’s what we’ll continue to serve them.

So many projects and deals collapsed or disappeared during the pandemic, whoever hurt the most was …

I’m going there [to ABC] in December. We had an excellent robust and creative current lineup. It was really about discussing how we focus on the opportunities that lie ahead. This is where I focused.

Tell me about the decision to cancel outright Rebel after just five episodes instead of giving it more time to find audiences on ABC or Hulu?

[Rebel creator] Krista Vernoff is awesome. She is an essential partner for us and part of the Disney family. She created something very special there. Considering the show and considering our partnership with Krista, we gave her a really big launch. We focused a lot of effort across the company to educate people about this show, and unfortunately, audiences didn’t raise what they needed. We tried to give the ruling and the show all the benefits of the doubt, but in the end we just couldn’t find a way forward.

Have you discussed waiting for the decision on the future of the show until the end of its airing? NBC does the same with its midseason bubble shows that still air their seasons.

It was a very carefully considered decision and on which we tried to be methodical. Part of the process was looking at behavior in terms of on-demand viewing and catch-up. How does it perform a few days after its performance in cross-platform visualization? And there was just no tendency to keep developing audiences. In the end, this is what led to a very difficult decision.

Will a show that doesn’t run on linear ever transfer to Hulu as an original? CBS moved three shows to Paramount + this week alone, for example.

We are always very opportunistic and open about how to program Hulu. We went back and forth between shows. We have Love, Victor come out in a few weeks, which was on Disney +. We have a lot of flexibility in what we do. But it must be the right opportunity.

This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.