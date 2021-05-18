Bollywood movies with Desi outfits





Bollywood movies are known to pay attention to the wardrobes of the main characters, especially if it is a big budget production. Quite often, the best designers in the country are roped up to work on the costumes. If you’re looking for ethnic inspiration, here are some movies to watch and take notes. 1. Veere Di Wedding Source: YouTube / BalajiMotionPictures If Rhea Kapoor produces a movie and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja stars in it, it goes without saying that he would have an impressive wardrobe. Also starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania, the film is about four best friends who get together for one of their own weddings. the desi the outfits have a contemporary look which makes them suitable for people who like to experiment with their sartorial choices. 2. Veer-Zaara Source: YouTube / YRF Fashion designer Manish Malhotra worked on Preity Zintas’ costumes for the film. Since his character was based in Lahore, his clothing had both Punjabi and Mughal influences. Throughout the film, she is seen in Patiala costumes, shararas and the occasional saree. If you are looking for clothes to wear for your friends’ wedding (somewhere in the future), you might find Zintas costume inspiration. 3. Dhadak Source: YouTube / DharmaProductions Janhvi Kapoor may not have managed to impress audiences with her Bollywood debut, but her costumes failed. In the film, she played the role of a woman from a wealthy political family in Rajasthan. With that in mind, her wardrobe consisted of salwar-kameezes and lehengas which contained elements of the region like Bandhani to print, i have to patti, etc. 4. Thappad Source: YouTube / T-Series With Taapsee Pannu in the lead role, Thappad focuses on domestic violence and men’s rights. While there are several female characters in the film, the Pannu and Dia Mirzas wardrobe stood out for us. Pannus’ character was mostly dressed in cotton salwar-kameezes and simple sarees, while Mirza stuck to cotton sarees. If extravagant ethnic clothing doesn’t appeal to you, you’ll enjoy looking at this one. 5. Kalank Source: YouTube / FoxStarHindi Manish Mahotra drew a lot of inspiration from the pre-score era to design the costumes for this ensemble cast. While Madhuri Dixit is mostly dressed in clothes in rich hues, Bhatts costumes range from pastel ghararas to those in deeper color palettes. Sonakshi Sinha, on the other hand, is mostly seen in subtle sarees that reflect her thoughtful mood. Which of these movie costumes do you like? Let us know in the comments! Social and main image credit: Dharma Productions

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos