The digital divide: how the Hollywood region compares to internet use





HOLLYWOOD, California The coronavirus pandemic has forced millions of workers and students to work and learn remotely, but large numbers of Americans are unable to connect to the internet at minimum broadband speeds. The FCC estimates that 30 million Americans do not have broadband access, including more than six in 10 rural residents, but by some estimates the total is much higher. Tens of millions more do not have access to the Internet at minimum broadband speeds, even when it is available. See below for estimates by zip code in the Hollywood area. Identifying the exact areas where broadband use is lacking is critical to bridging the ‘digital divide’, a term that expresses how differences in access to computers and the Internet create barriers to employment and education opportunities. . Many rural areas of the country do not have access to broadband service. Some households, rural and urban, simply cannot afford a full monthly broadband bill. Other factors such as wireless congestion and old equipment can also affect speed. Microsoft estimates that approximately 157.3 million people in the United States cannot or do not connect to the Internet at high-speed speeds, which are defined by the Federal Communications Commission as download speeds of 25 megabits per second and of three megabits per second. The company collected zip code data on the connection speed of devices when they used a Microsoft service in October 2020. In the Hollywood area, Microsoft has provided the following information on the percentage of residents who use the Internet at high speed speeds for each zip code. See the editor’s note at the bottom of the article for more details on the numbers. Postal code 90027: 57.9 percent

57.9 percent Postal code 90028: 65.3 percent

65.3 percent Postal code 90038: 46.2 percent

46.2 percent Postal code 90068: 53.5 percent Connection speeds can be affected by several factors beyond the control of a broadband provider. According to the FCC, older routers and devices may not be able to connect at maximum speeds. Internet speed may drop during peak hours between 7:00 p.m. and 11:00 p.m. Speed ​​may also decrease if multiple household members are online at the same time, especially if they are using high bandwidth applications like video streaming. President Joe Biden has proposed spending $ 100 billion to bring broadband broadband to all parts of the country. The proposal would prioritize supporting networks owned and operated by local governments, nonprofits and cooperatives, which are not focused on making a profit. The proposal was made as part of Biden’s U.S. Jobs Plan infrastructure package. Biden wants to use short-term subsidies to reduce broadband prices, but wants a long-term solution that reduces the price of internet access. The FCC has opened up access to its Broadband Emergency Fund, which provides a $ 50 per month grant to households that meet certain criteria. Didn’t see your postal code above? Search by postal code and distance here. Editor’s Note: This post was automatically generated using data from Microsoft. Error ranges are included only if they are greater than 1%; all postal codes with an error rate greater than 10 percent have been omitted. Please report any errors or other comments to [email protected]

