Marilyn Manson accused by former assistant of sexual assault

Ashley Walters, a former personal assistant to Marilyn Manson, has sued the disgraced musician for sex discrimination, sexual harassment, sexual assault, sexual violence, intentional infliction of emotional distress and other transgressions.

She also corroborated some of the abuse allegations previously made by other women, including Mansons’ ex-girlfriends Evan Rachel Wood and Esm Bianco.

In a lawsuit filed in LA County Superior Court on Tuesday, Walters accused the Beautiful People singer of using her position of power, fame and connections to exploit and victimize her during her 2010 job. to 2011.

Walters is seeking financial compensation for the damages suffered, as well as a jury trial for Mansons’ alleged crimes. Additionally, she asked Manson, whose real name is Brian Warner, to take training against sexual harassment and sexual violence, as well as to stop using his personal records, data and the images he photographed. of her.

Ashley … made the difficult but courageous decision to speak out about the horrific experience, Walters’ attorneys said in a statement to the Los Angeles Times on Tuesday.

Through this lawsuit, she holds her abuser to account not only to ensure this does not continue to happen to other women, but also to give strength and courage to other survivors who have suffered trauma. in the hands of those who regularly abuse their power and influence. .

Arrived by The Times on Tuesday, a member of the Mansons team vehemently denied all allegations of assault.

According to the lawsuit, Manson set out to prepare Walters after finding her on social media, complimenting her photography and opening up professional opportunities … in order to manipulate and exploit her to the point that she was treated like a property. He then hired her as a personal assistant in 2010.

The documents describe a pattern of physical and psychological abuse in which Manson allegedly repeatedly assaulted Walters before praising him, leaving Walters both happy that [Manson] was proud of her work and incredibly traumatized by what had happened.

During their first in-person interaction, Walters alleges that Manson asked her to take off her shirt for a photoshoot before pinning her on her bed and forcing herself on her in her West Hollywood home. When she tried to escape, Manson allegedly bit her ear and placed her hand in her underwear.

The complaint also alleges that Manson made inappropriate comments, such as noticing that he liked it when girls looked like they had been raped and had run away with raped women, painting his nipples under the guise of professionalism, the pushing against a wall and roughly pushing his own. tongue in her mouth during a music video shoot, and repeatedly offered [Walters] sexually to her friends and colleagues without her consent.

A graphic anecdote included in the lawsuit alleges that Manson repeatedly showed Walters a video of himself violently torturing an underage female fan by pointing a gun at her, as well as stripping and whipping her until that she cries and cries.

To intimidate them into remaining silent, the complaint alleges that Manson forced Walters and other employees to pose for incriminating photos with Nazi props, and broke into their computers looking for material he could potentially use. to make them sing.

The lawsuit also supports similar claims made by actors Wood and Bianco, who recently participated in a support group with Walters which the lawsuit found revealed a common thread of … horrific abusive behavior. According to Walters, Manson’s romantic partners feared the artist and often hid in the guest bathroom to escape him.

On more than one occasion, Walters slipped food and drink into the bathrooms of guests at Wood or Bianco, both of whom were afraid to leave the room, according to the documents. The two actors were Mansons’ girlfriends at different times.

In addition to her alleged sexual misconduct, Walters also accused Manson of routinely forcing her to stay awake for 48 hours straight and giving her cocaine to keep her from falling asleep before dismissing her in 2011.

During his employment, [Manson] attracted [Walters], a budding photographer at the time, in a job with promises of artistic collaborations and creative opportunities, the lawsuit reads.

“[H]However, the reality was that he was seeking to create an environment where [Walters] was a victim of personal and professional sexual exploitation, manipulation and psychological abuse.

Manson was ditched by his agent and record company in early February after the Westworld Wood actor made his allegations public via an Instagram post. He started grooming me when I was a teenager and abused me horribly for years, she wrote. I was brainwashed and manipulated into submission. I ended up living in fear of reprisals, slander or blackmail.

Tony Ciulla, Mansons director for 25 years, quit the artist days later, according to Rolling Stone, and in mid-February, the LA County Sheriff’s Department said it had opened a criminal investigation into allegations of domestic violence by the singer.

Game of Thrones actress Bianco took legal action against the musician and his former manager in late April. An attorney for Ciulla has denied Biancos’ claims against him and Manson, calling them false.