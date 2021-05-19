How Hollywood Reporter’s Women in Entertainment Mentorship Program pivoted amid pandemic – The Hollywood Reporter





Twelve years ago Hollywood journalist and Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Los Angeles have joined forces to form the Women in Entertainment Mentorship Program. Every year since then, top women in entertainment – Netflix’s Cassidy Lange, Starz ‘Alison Hoffman and ID PR’s Mara Buxbaum have all participated in the past year – meet high school girls from underserved communities in the South and South. is from Los Angeles, helping them prepare. for university and beyond. Four mentees each year even receive full scholarships at Loyola Marymount and Chapman University. Last year, during the pandemic, the program’s 18 mentor-mentee matches switched to video meetings. Among the pairs who had to adjust were Kobalt Music director Jeannette Perez and her mentee Jessica, who were first paired in November 2019. They had only met in person a few times. (including a dinner in West Hollywood the day before the lockdown). before having to move on to virtual meetings. “Obviously it’s not what we expected,” says Perez. “But we were able to pivot.” One upside, however, was that Perez was able to get some of his co-workers to take to Zooms for mock interviews with Jessica. “I wanted to push Jessica out of her comfort zone and help her gain confidence,” she says, noting that this gave her mentee the chance to ask questions of these other executives – some of whom were attending colleges at which she was applying – questions about their career path. “We have such an intentional program that we are flexible and adapt it to whatever the students are going through,” says Debbie Martinez, program manager. The exercises also helped instill more confidence in Jessica in school. “In the AP government, I was very shy, but thanks to Jeannette, I learned to speak for myself when I didn’t agree with someone or when I just wanted to make my voice heard” , says the senior at Amino Watts Charter High School. As she was a junior during the mentorship, much of Perez’s time was spent helping her apply for college. They would pull their main Excel spreadsheet from potential schools and take advantage of the screen sharing feature to browse the college essays. The work has also paid off. Jessica will be heading to UCLA in the fall to study political science, hoping to become a lawyer specializing in civil rights and immigration. And it turns out that her meetings with Hollywood executives have had some impact on her plans: she wants to become a minor in film, television and digital media, even if that ultimately doesn’t get her into the film industry. entertainment. “It’s just an interest that I want to explore further,” she says. Although the couple’s formal mentorship ended in December of last year, they decided to continue the monthly Zoom recordings as Jessica prepared to make the transition to college. “We felt passionate about continuing the journey and continuing to record each other,” notes Perez, who is sitting this year mentoring as a new generation of executives joined the program (among them: Paramount Television’s Jenna Santoianni, Television’s Disney Janet Daily, and Universal’s Tracy St. Pierre.) For Jessica, the chance to be mentored by the executive was just overwhelming: “I don’t think I am. would be in the place I am right now if that was the case. not for the program. “ A version of this story first appeared in the May 12 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. Click here to subscribe.







