Entertainment
The worst Bollywood movies of 2020 that blunted our brains!
2020 has been a hell of a year. With the world at a standstill, it was a difficult time for the entertainment industry. From filming to releases, everything was on hold, considering theaters closed for the foreseeable future. However, OTT platforms have been the biggest winners from the pandemic. So here is a list of the worst Bollywood movies of 2020 from Bollywood that failed to impress viewers. We wanted good movies to get us out of our pandemic blues, but instead we got them!
Laxmii
I remember watching Laxmii, a memory that no one can erase from my mind. After about 20 minutes, I just didn’t know what was going on. I wasn’t sure if the movie directed by Raghava Lawrence, based on Kanchana, was trying to be a comedy or a horror. Don’t worry, it stank at the same time it just made me want to cry. In the end, nothing made sense and it truly was one of the worst Bollywood movies of 2020. Sitting at home in the middle of a pandemic, I wanted to throw my hand out. Thank goodness leaving the house was not an option.
Watch Laxmii at Disney + Hotstar. We also have a review!
Likes Aaj Kal
Trying to juggle the love and obstacles of modern couples, Imtiaz Alis Likes Aaj Kal, based on his own 2009 film of the same name, was Unattainable and one of Bollywood’s biggest flops of 2020. The film consisted of unnecessarily dramatic plot and performances. Especially Sara Ali Khan, I don’t know what was going on with her here. Everyone overreacted to everything and it was stressful and exhausting after a while.
Likes Aaj Kal is streaming Youtube. We also have a review!
Coolie No 1
I don’t think the Bollywood industry sees its audience as smart people. This movie was such an absolute mess that it was a painful viewing experience and was clearly one of the winners of the Worst Bollywood Movies list of 2020. I mean, the glaring stereotypes and sexism wouldn’t even put you down. not angry, it’s too stupid for that.
Coolie No 1 is streaming Disney + Hotstar. We also have a review!
Ms. Serial Killer
Starting a fresh new year, I had high hopes for this one, especially since it featured the very knowledgeable Manoj Bajpayee. But alas, this movie did nothing to justify even one watch, leaving a second, and easily became one of the worst Bollywood movies of 2020 on day 1 itself! Resting mostly on the shoulders of Jacqueline Fernandez, she does a very poor job at the Ms. part of the film’s title. Add to that a twisty plot and you’ve got a movie that doesn’t have any thrills or suspense.
Ms. Serial Killer is streaming Netflix. We also have a review!
Kaali khuhi
Kaali khuhi dealt with very heavy topics and was commended for presenting them. Unfortunately for that, the execution of the films and the development of the characters were so bad that it was confusing for anyone to understand what was really going on. It’s hard to appreciate a movie when you don’t know who the characters are or why they’re doing what they’re doing. And that’s exactly what happened to this horror movie. A good idea wasted!
Kaali khuhi is streaming Netflix. We also have a review!
And that’s it for our list. Did you like this list of the worst Bollywood movies of 2020? Let us know if you agree with us in the comments section below and if there are any movies that we missed. We also have a list of the worst Hollywood movies, check them out here.
Read our other entertainment articles here.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]