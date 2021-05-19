The worst Bollywood movies of 2020 that blunted our brains!

2020 has been a hell of a year. With the world at a standstill, it was a difficult time for the entertainment industry. From filming to releases, everything was on hold, considering theaters closed for the foreseeable future. However, OTT platforms have been the biggest winners from the pandemic. So here is a list of the worst Bollywood movies of 2020 from Bollywood that failed to impress viewers. We wanted good movies to get us out of our pandemic blues, but instead we got them!

Laxmii

I remember watching Laxmii, a memory that no one can erase from my mind. After about 20 minutes, I just didn’t know what was going on. I wasn’t sure if the movie directed by Raghava Lawrence, based on Kanchana, was trying to be a comedy or a horror. Don’t worry, it stank at the same time it just made me want to cry. In the end, nothing made sense and it truly was one of the worst Bollywood movies of 2020. Sitting at home in the middle of a pandemic, I wanted to throw my hand out. Thank goodness leaving the house was not an option.

Likes Aaj Kal

Trying to juggle the love and obstacles of modern couples, Imtiaz Alis Likes Aaj Kal, based on his own 2009 film of the same name, was Unattainable and one of Bollywood’s biggest flops of 2020. The film consisted of unnecessarily dramatic plot and performances. Especially Sara Ali Khan, I don’t know what was going on with her here. Everyone overreacted to everything and it was stressful and exhausting after a while.

Coolie No 1

I don’t think the Bollywood industry sees its audience as smart people. This movie was such an absolute mess that it was a painful viewing experience and was clearly one of the winners of the Worst Bollywood Movies list of 2020. I mean, the glaring stereotypes and sexism wouldn’t even put you down. not angry, it’s too stupid for that.

Ms. Serial Killer

Starting a fresh new year, I had high hopes for this one, especially since it featured the very knowledgeable Manoj Bajpayee. But alas, this movie did nothing to justify even one watch, leaving a second, and easily became one of the worst Bollywood movies of 2020 on day 1 itself! Resting mostly on the shoulders of Jacqueline Fernandez, she does a very poor job at the Ms. part of the film’s title. Add to that a twisty plot and you’ve got a movie that doesn’t have any thrills or suspense.

Kaali khuhi

Kaali khuhi dealt with very heavy topics and was commended for presenting them. Unfortunately for that, the execution of the films and the development of the characters were so bad that it was confusing for anyone to understand what was really going on. It’s hard to appreciate a movie when you don’t know who the characters are or why they’re doing what they’re doing. And that’s exactly what happened to this horror movie. A good idea wasted!

And that’s it for our list. Did you like this list of the worst Bollywood movies of 2020? Let us know if you agree with us in the comments section below and if there are any movies that we missed. We also have a list of the worst Hollywood movies, check them out here.

