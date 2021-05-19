comedian, TV talk show host, film actor was 86





Charles Grodin, the versatile comedian, actor and TV personality many remembered for his mid-career stardom as a guest and recurring favorite on TV shows, is believed to have died at his Connecticut home, according to The New York Times. He was 86 years old. Grodins’ composed and affable personality, framed by an instinctive gift for deadpan humor, has won him tons of fans as a staple of the late-night TV chat circuit starting with regular appearances on Tonight’s Show with Johnny Carson and other television stations through the 80s and 90s. But he also enjoyed a long career in acting and comedy; the one that covered the theater stage, movie screens and television. Grodins’ on-screen career included several appearances in the genre that showcased his relatable disposition, everyone, even when cast as the villain, as he was in the big-budget 1970s remake of King Kong. Grodin played director of petroleum Fred Wilson in the 1976 blockbuster Paramounts, expelling the great ape from its island habitat and enslaving it as a side show attraction (for which the Grodins character ultimately paid the ultimate karmic price) . Grodin also played a dumber criminal in the 1981s. The Great Muppet Caper, walking around with iconic Jim Hensons creations as comedic jealous jewelry thief Nicky Holiday, who memorably fell in love with Miss Piggy and ended up surviving a kidnapping ordeal alongside Kermit the Frog. Grodins’ unique ability to blend urban sophistication with almost slapstick comedic awkwardness has earned him a long string of comedy roles from the 1970s through the 2000s, including a pair of memorable grumpy daddy performances in the writing of John Hughes. Beethoven (1992) and its sequel from 1993, Beethoven 2nd. While Grodin settled into a TV talk show and comedic groove during his subsequent career, his acting credits spanned six decades and featured several appearances in sci-fi, fantasy, and even projects. horror that later fans might have missed. He starred in the 1968 horror classic Baby Rosemary like Dr. Hill, the doctor Rosemary (Mia Farrow) instinctively believes as growing supernatural forces conspire against her; and would continue to appear in fantasy-tinged comedies Heaven can wait (1978) and The incredible shrinking woman (1981) in key roles. Grodins’ sympathetic presence became so interwoven with the pop culture vibes of the 1980s that Disney recruited him alongside comedy stars of the day like George Wendt, Jon Lovitz, Bobcat Goldthwait, Dana. Carvey and Kevin Nealon to star in Cranium command, one of the first science-themed multimedia attractions from the Epcot Centers at Walt Disney World. Theme around a humorous (but educational) exploration of the human body from the point of view of a shrunken child, Cranium command chose Grodin as the logical left brain voice (facing Lovitz’s slapstick, the impulsive right brain) and entertained millions of guests for nearly two decades before finally shutting down at Epcot in 2007. Born April 21, 1935 in Pittsburgh, Grodin attended the University of Miami before dropping out to embark on his long and varied acting career. He is said to have died today at his home in Wilton, Connecticut.

