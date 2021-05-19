BBC unveils new drama slate – The Hollywood Reporter

The BBC has unveiled a new slate of six drama commissions, including a series about three Anglo-Nigerian girlfriends living in London, a ‘love letter to British black music’, an exploration of marriage and a period drama about a group of counterfeiters.

The UK public broadcaster touted the new commissions as “telling groundbreaking stories of the UK’s most singular and sought-after talent”, saying they are all “quality and ambitious dramas that push the boundaries”.

Piers Wenger, director of BBC Drama, said during a virtual event with members of the press that, following the coronavirus pandemic which has affected productions around the world, “we will soon be back to normal”. He added that the pandemic delays meant that “we don’t have all the titles in all the slots that we usually have, but we feel like we are getting back on track”, with a “huge” 86 emissions that go up for or in production.

He also stressed that the key and distinct role of the public broadcaster in the competitive world of streaming is a focus on Britishness and British voices. “In 2021, there are many places where the public can access premium content. But it’s our commitment to creative risk and our passion for Britain’s peerless writing talent that ensures that even in the age of global streamers, we are able to win big, ”he said. declared.

Since there are “so many new entrants,” including Disney +, to streaming and global competitors with deep pockets, the BBC needs to focus on what makes it different, Wenger explained. “This is about British paternity,” he said. “This is why we have doubled our level of Britishness. “

About the new shows, he said some of them would help “highlight a corner of Britain that was not necessarily center stage before, ”among others. “I am incredibly proud of the drama on the BBC and how its popularity, reach and ambition are recognized by viewers and critics,” he said.

The BBC also highlighted how essential the creators of the projects and their voices are. “Candice Carty-Williams, author of the bestselling novel Queenie, embarks on her first television project, an original drama series, the two-time BAFTA-winning writer-director MomStefan Golaszewski is turning to drama for the first time and award-winning and revered writer-director Shane Meadows will tackle his first period drama, also his very first drama for the BBC, ”he said.

On Tuesday, the BBC also announced that Noughts + Cross will return for a second season. The drama, produced by Mammoth Screen, is based on the novels of the same title by Malorie Blackman. Season 2 “will immerse viewers directly into the dangerous, alternate world of Malorie Blackman’s bestselling novels and the compelling and forbidden love story at its heart,” the BBC said.

Wenger said the new drama series should contribute to the BBC’s goal of producing more content in UK regions and particularly outside London.

Wenger has been in his role since 2016. Previously, he was head of drama at Channel 4 for four years. Previously, he was head of drama at BBC Wales and executive producer of the hit BBC show. Doctor Who.

Here’s a look at the six new commands:

Champion

The original drama series of best-selling writer Candice Carty-Williams Queenie, tells “the story of what happens when fame collides with family.” Bosco Champion, the golden boy of the Champion family and a rap sensation, is back from prison and “ready to once again dominate the music industry,” according to one plot description. “Since she can remember, her younger sister Vita has been her personal assistant, chasing after him, getting him out of trouble and hiding his various crimes. But when Vita’s own talent is discovered by Bosco’s rival Belly, she emerges from her brother’s shadow to become an artist in her own right, pitting the Champion siblings against each other in their quest to achieve the number one on the charts, and be the star of the family.

The BBC described the series as a “love letter to British black music set in South London”.

Champion is produced by Jo McClellan for the BBC, Bryan Elsley, Dave Evans and Danielle Scott-Haughton for Balloon Entertainment, Charlie Pattinson, Willow Grylls and Imogen O’Sullivan for New Pictures, which is part of All3Media, and Carty-Williams. Other authors include Isis Davis, Emma Dennis-Edwards, Ameir Brown, and Edem Wornoo.

All i know about love

Adapted by journalist Dolly Alderton from her own blockbuster memoir of the same name, the show will provide “a seamless tale of surviving your twenties,” according to the BBC.

“Maggie and Birdy, besties since school, finally land in London to live big, when the unexpected happens – reliable Birdy gets a stable boyfriend,” the plot description reads.

All i know about love is produced by McClellan for the BBC, Alderton and Surian Fletcher-Jones, Tim Bevan and Eric Fellner for Working Title Television, which is part of NBCUniversal International Studios, a division of Universal Studio Group.

The gallows post

Written by Shane Meadows, his very first BBC television drama is based on the novel of the same name by Benjamin Myers and fictionalizes the true story of the rise and fall of David Hartley and the Cragg Vale Coiners.

Set against the backdrop of the coming industrial revolution in 18th century Yorkshire, the show follows the enigmatic Hartley as he ‘brings together a gang of weavers and landworkers to embark on a revolutionary criminal enterprise that will capsize economy and will become the biggest fraud in the world. British history. “

The gallows post will be produced by Element Pictures and produced by Wenger and Tom Lazenby for the BBC.

Wedding

The four-part drama from writer-director and two-time BAFTA winner Stefan Golaszewski is “about a couple who need each other,” the BBC said. “The show examines in detail the fears, frustrations and salvation of marriage and the solace that can only be found in togetherness.”

Wedding is produced by Tommy Bulfin for the BBC, Beth Willis and George Faber for The Forge and Richard Laxton and Golaszewski for The Money Men.

Cash Carraway (working title)

Inspired by Carraway’s book Skint domain, it is “a wild, punk story to be trapped below the poverty line and do whatever it takes to escape,” the BBC said.

Daisy May Cooper (This country) stars as a young, working-class single mom living with her 10-year-old daughter in the lonely landscape of British austerity. “Told with a touch of dark humor and an anarchic attitude, Cash Carraway (working title) blurs stereotypes about what it means to be working class and emphasizes the importance of love, dreams and friendships.

The show is produced by McClellan for the BBC, Sally Woodward Gentle and Lee Morris for Sid Gentle Films and Carraway.

Bother

Adapted by writer Theresa Ikoko from the soon to be published first novel of the same name by Nikki May, Bother follows “three Anglo-Nigerian friends in their 30s living in London, successfully navigating a world that mixes roast dinners with jollof rice,” the BBC said.

“Simi, Ronke and Boo have been best friends for years, sharing all aspects of their careers, family lives and relationships,” he added. “But when the beautiful, charismatic and super-rich Isobel infiltrates their friendship group, the growing tensions, the severing of ties and the discovery of secrets have shocking and tragic consequences.”

Bother is produced by Mona Qureshi for the BBC and Elizabeth Kilgarriff for Firebird Pictures.