More Summer Fun: ZZ Top and Globetrotters Join the Wild Adventures Line | Local News





VALDOSTA ZZ Top and the Harlem Globetrotters have been added to the Wild Adventures Theme Park entertainment lineup this summer. The return of the Valdosta Toyota All-Star concert and special event series is something we and our guests have been looking forward to, said Adam Floyd, director of marketing communications for Wild Adventures. Now that ZZ Top and the Harlem Globetrotters will be joining us, there is no doubt that Wild Adventures will be the best place to have fun this summer. The Harlem Globetrotters are expected to put on three shows each day on July 9 and 10, according to park officials. Their appearance at Wild Adventures will be among the historic basketball team’s first performances in over a year due to the pandemic. ZZ Top will take the stage at the All-Star Concert Amphitheater on Saturday, July 31. “ZZ Top arguably claims to be the oldest major rock band with the original staff intact, and in 2004 the Texan trio were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame,” according to park officials. ZZ Top and Harlem Globetrotters performances are included with park admission or a season pass. These are the last shows added to the 2021 calendar. 2021 Valdosta Toyota All-Star Concerts and Special Events Series May 28: Dive films: “Lilo & Stitch” (season pass holders only) June 4: Dive films: “Wreck it Ralph” June 11: Dive movies: “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” June 12: Dustin Lynch June 18: Dive at the cinema: “50 first dates” June 19: World Classic Rockers (passersby appreciation concert) June 20: Donuts for Dads – Bring-a-Friend Season Pass Day June 25: Diving films: “Zootopia” June 26: for KING & COUNTRY June 26 – July 11: Celebrate America July 2, 3, 9 and 10: Light up the sky during the July fireworks July 4: Spectacular Independence Day fireworks July 9 and 10: The Original Harlem Globetrotters July 16: Diving films: “Trolls World Tour” July 17: train July 23: Dive films: “Moana” July 24: Bill Engvall July 30: Dive films: “School of Rock” July 31: ZZ Top August 7: stove August 14-15: The party More information: Visit WildAdventures.com

