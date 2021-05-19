Pink Presents Amazon Doc with Hollywood Bowl Mini Concert – The Hollywood Reporter





Pink returned to the stage on Monday night for her pandemic-era first live performance, taking over from the Hollywood Bowl for the premiere of her documentary Amazon. Rose: all I know so far. The doc, produced by The greatest showman Director Michael Gracey follows her on her 2019 “Beautiful Trauma” tour as she performs in stadiums across Europe while juggling her two young children. She kicked off the film in person at the Bowl with a four-song set including the recent release “Cover Me in Sunshine” and the doc’s closing track “All I Know So Far” for a crowd of mostly essential workers. and frontline. “It’s weird but I love it. It’s very quiet, ”said Pink. THR premiere on a masked and masked red carpet, among the very first to return to Los Angeles. “My mom is an emergency room nurse and my mother-in-law is a nurse so that’s a big deal for me, I love it. Gracey convinced the star to film her route to Wembley Stadium after the two worked together The greatest showman“A Million Dreams,” although she “doesn’t understand why anyone would want to see this. And then I thought about it and I was like, ‘Well, I guess that’s pretty interesting.’ ‘ “This is my stadium with babies and it does the impossible,” said Pink, where she has been featured in massive shows and managing a team of 200 people in a setting and being a mom. loved the second she’s off stage in the next one. “I love the way it came out, it’s really sweet and it’s very honest and I love the transparency. I think for my fans, my friends, whatever, for the people who have been to the shows, they’re really going to get it and we miss the live music so much that it’s just a good thing. And then for the people who don’t understand me, I think they might be a little surprised that I’m not just that obnoxious, man-eating person hanging on the edge of a building. Or maybe they won’t. Of her decision to make the film so family-oriented, when some artists choose to keep their documentaries focused only on music and career, she said, “There is no line between the two or the two. three. There are no walls in my life and I love it that way. And as for looking at her life and her performances through the eyes of a beholder, “I love to see myself smile as much as I do. I never realized how much I laugh and love it. I am also very boring but I laugh a lot and sometimes I am funny. Inside the Hollywood Bowl, guests were socially distanced throughout the venue and masks were needed when not eating or drinking the picnic-type meals provided. Prior to the screening, Pink came out for her acoustic performance and a short speech where she celebrated that “We’re out! And I don’t wear sweatpants ”and thanked the frontline workers. Closing the mini-set, she told the crowd, “Enjoy my kids, and if anyone wants to rent them after that, hit me up on Twitter.” Rose: all I know so far starts streaming on Amazon on Friday.







