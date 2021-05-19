George Strait returns to the roots of the Houston rodeo in 2022





George Strait will return to the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo for the first time since 2019. The country music legend will perform at NRG Stadium on the final night of the 2022 Rodeo, in honor of his 90th birthday. Strait’s performance is scheduled for the last day of the rodeo on Sunday March 20, 2022. Prior to the full concert, there will be no rodeo performance. However, fans will still be able to enjoy the activities at the rodeo grounds, including shops, restaurants, cattle and horse shows, and other exhibits. “What better way to celebrate the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo’s 90th anniversary than with a special, concert-only performance by the ‘King of Country’ himself,” says Chris Boleman, President and CEO of Rodeo in a press release. the dedicated volunteers just can’t wait to welcome everyone to the rodeo grounds for a Texas-sized celebration of western heritage that will be worth it. “ For Strait, this special rodeo performance marks a return to his roots. Over 35 years ago, the Texas native made his Rodeo Houston debut in 1983 as a newcomer to the country music scene. In 1996, he was inducted into the Rodeo Houston Star Trail of Fame. This honor – which has only been given eight other times – recognized his musical contributions to the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo. This will be Strait’s 31st performance at the rodeo. Tickets for the special concert will go on sale to the public on Thursday, June 24. There will be a purchase limit of four tickets per person. The remaining rodeo entertainment lineup – along with ticketing information – will be announced at a later date. The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo 2022 is scheduled from February 28 to March 20. More information on the annual rodeo is available via the event website. Next: 20 Best George Strait Songs Think you know the Strait of George? Live Like a King: See the Strait of George Over the Years







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos