Here’s why you recognize this Welsh actor

Aneurin Barnard stars in new BBC drama The Pact with Laura Fraser, Eddie Marsan and Julie Hesmondhalgh.

The 34-year-old Welsh actor grew up in Ogmore Vale, Wales, and has appeared in several major movies and TV series.

So what has he been in? And who does he play in The Pact?

We dive into the life and times of Aneurin Barnard below….

Who plays Aneurin Barnard in The Pact?

Aneurin Barnard plays the volatile boss, Jack, in a Welsh brewery. When his discouraged team plays a prank on him, he ends up dying.

The four workers involved form a pact of silence and swear to protect each other. With undertones of Big Little Lies, this new BBC series has already received rave reviews from critics.







Aneurin Barnard is a Welsh television and film actor (Credit: SplashNews)

As for Anuerin, he says he finds his character Jack to be complex and multi-layered.

In fact, the actor explained, “Jack is a very complex character, who could just be seen as a one-dimensional antagonist in the drama.

“But in order for me to approach playing it, I had to find the vulnerability and fragility of this damaged young man, hidden deep under the pretense of a strong and tough guy with an arrogant, selfish attitude, I’m bigger and better than you. It was important for me to find what makes an obnoxious character like Jack tick.

Who played Aneurin Barnard in Cilla?

Aneurin played Cilla Black’s Liverpudlian husband, Bobby Willis. The 2014 ITV series focused on Cilla’s early days and rise to stardom.







Aneurin Barnard and Sheridan Smith in Cilla (Photo credit: ITV)

The actor had to transform his looks for the role. The dark haired actor has dyed his locks blonde and wears blue contact lenses to impersonate Bobby.

When you talk to Wales Online, Aneurin said: “It was quite a transformation. I found it fascinating. I love that I can be someone completely different from me. “

Who played Aneurin in Dunkirk?

Aneurin played Gibson in Dunkirk, the mega blockbuster WWII movie directed by Christopher Nolan. Gibson is a French soldier who pretends to be English in the hope of being saved.

He only had one line in the film, but his role was memorable to viewers and critics alike.

Talking to Monrowe Magazine, he said it was a powerful experience filming on the beaches of Dunkirk.







Aneurin Barnard now stars in The Pact (Credit: SplashNews)

Aneurin said, “It was quite wonderful as an actor to just respond to your surroundings, and that made it more real, it was easier to make it more real because everything was right around us.

“We could be absorbed into this world and every day go out and recreate this story of survival at the start of WWII in our own way.”

What else has he been in?

Anuerin’s screen career dates back to 2003.

Important additional roles include playing King Richard III in The White Queen, John Trenchard in Moonfleet, Boris Drubetskoy in War & Peace, Adult Boris in The Goldfinch, and Gisbourne in Sherwood.



Does he have a wife?

Yes, Aneurin is married to Lucy Faulks. Since her marriage to the actor in 2017, she has taken the double barrel name Lucy Faulks-Barnard. They also share a son together.

While according to Lucy’s social media, she runs a wellness business called Elevate.

