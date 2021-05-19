Hollywood Pantages Theater to serve as pop-up vaccination site; All the vaccinated participated to win a pair of HAMILTON tickets





Free COVID-19 vaccines will be available and distributed in the Great Lobby of the Hollywood Pantages Theater in Los Angeles to all eligible beneficiaries. Everyone who visits the pop-up vaccination site (including those already vaccinated) will have a chance to win a pair of tickets to see Hamilton at the Hollywood Pantages Theater when performances resume. Recipients will have the choice of receiving either the Pfizer vaccine (1st and 2nd doses) ** or the Johnson & Johnson vaccine (single dose). Vaccines will be distributed on Saturday, May 22 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. PT. People receiving the Pfizer vaccine will receive their second dose during the same time period on June 12. People who have already been vaccinated can enter the competition by presenting your completed vaccination card at the theater. The ticket draw will take place the week of June 14, 2021. Performance Hamilton at Pantages will resume on October 12, 2021. For more information visit www.BroadwayInHollywood.com/VaxUp. In the heart of Hollywood, on Hollywood Boulevard, just down the block from Vine Street, is the Hollywood Pantages Theater. It’s a fitting place: The Pantages has become one of Hollywood’s greatest landmarks, signifying both the glorious past and the adventurous future of the entertainment capital of the world. The Hollywood Pantages has a history as large and diverse as the stage and screen award audiences have flocked to enjoy for half a century. These days, it’s one of Los Angeles’ premier hotbeds for legitimate theater (the top five-grossing weeks in Los Angeles theatrical history were all Pantages shows) and a favorite “place” for theater-goers. TV shows, movies and video clips. In the past, it was a movie theater, with live vaudeville acts between feature films as well as the site of many gala premieres and “shows”. For ten years, the Hollywood Pantages Theater has hosted brilliant Oscars presentations. While the use of the Hollywood Pantages Theater has changed over the years, the theater doesn’t look that different today. After several touch-ups over the years, the Hollywood Boulevard storefront was renovated at the turn of the 21st century to regain its 1930s look and luxury. When the theater reopened in September 2000, some 300 people had repainted almost every square inch of the theater, restored its exterior hall and the missing chandeliers, refurbished its walls and prepared it for the new century.

