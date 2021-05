Eli Roth, Horror Anthology by Zak Bagans

Zak Bagans from Ghost adventures teamed up with Eli Roth for a new show. Photo: Discovery + Horror movies are scary, but things get downright terrifying when objects in real life seems to have horrible powers. The Haunted Zak Bagans Museum in Las Vegas, Nevada is a 14,000 square foot mansion filled with actual artifacts, all of which have their own spooky stories. Whether you choose to believe them or not is part of the fun, but the artifacts actually exist. Now director Eli roth team up with the Ghost adventures host to recreate the stories of these objects. The show is called The haunted museum and it was just lighted up by Discovery + for eight one hour episodes plus a special two hour episode. Each episode will be like its own horror mini-movie, produced by Roth, telling the stories behind the spooky pieces that fans can actually see in real life at the museum, adding a whole new level of real terror. Ive been a Zak fan for many years and loves his passion, drive and incredible research into all things paranormal, Roth, who achieved Cabin fever and Hotel, said in a press release. He’s amassed a collection unlike any in the world, and we’re excited to tell the stories behind these truly terrifying objects. What I like most is that the objects are all real and people can go and see them if they dare. Zak opened the vault for us to choose the scariest and most fascinating variety of objects, and we have an amazing team of filmmakers who bring these stories to life. The show will not be for the faint of heart. Some people have nightmares just by looking at pictures of the objects, and now we can relate how these objects became possessed by something really terrifying. According to the press release, among the items that will be highlighted are the Dybbuk Box, a carved wooden statue belonging to actor Steve McQueen, the Westerfeld dollhouse, the mirror of actor Bela Lugosis and the Devils Rocking Chair. Each anthology will be interspersed with comments from Bagans to add more context. Eli Roth is a master of horror, and I couldn’t think of a more talented visionary to help bring the stories in my haunted collection to life, Bagans said. They are not ordinary objects, they give fear and terror to those who come in contact with them. Now, thanks to Elis’s expertise in gripping storytelling, viewers will have the ultimate chilling glimpse into their true horror. G / O Media can get a commission The haunted museum should be available on Discovery + later this year. To find out more, be sure to follow us on our Instagram @io9dotcom.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos