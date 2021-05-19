Dear Evan Hansen trailer makes 2021 the year of the Hollywood musical





Universal just released the first trailer for Dear Evan Hansen. Based on a popular Broadway show, with a screenplay from Tony’s winning performances Steven Levenson with music and lyrics by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (La La Land and The greatest showman), the September 24 release is courtesy of Stephen Chbosky (Charlie’s world and Wonder). With a stacked cast (Ben Platt, Amy Adams, Julianne Moore, Kaitlyn Dever, Amandla Stenberg, etc.) and popular and winning source material from Tony, this has a decent chance of being a standalone theatrical success. < position="top" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-top"/> After all, the live-action musical remains (hopefully) one of the few left to see it in the theaters subgenres alongside DC and Marvel superhero films, animated films adapted to the movie theater. top level horror franchises and movies. The film, a kind of The World’s Best Dad for kids is just one of the few high-profile musicals hitting theaters or streaming this year. Counting just the animated films, you have Sony Animations Vivo (which was sold to Netflix) and Walt Disneys Enchanting (still theatrical opening during Thanksgiving). Warner Bros. In the heights (which is generating a lot of buzz on social media after a free taste of Mother’s Day weekend across the country) is set to be one of the least surprising hits of this summer, as the 20th century West Side Story, directed by Steven Spielberg, continues to assert himself as one of the big contenders for this year’s Oscars season. 20th centurys Everybodys talks about Jamie (based on a play about a young teenager who becomes a drag queen) was supposed to open this year too but be sure to see if he gets a new date. Tick ​​Boom Tick (a semi-autobiographical tale of the end Rental creator Jonathan Larson adapted for screen by Steven Levenson), directed by Lin Manuel-Miranda and starring Andrew Garfield, Alexandra Shipp and Vanessa Hudgens, is sure to make a splash when it hits Netflix later this year. As I’ve been saying frankly at least since 2016, the live-action musical is one of those genres that everyone presumes is box office poison or dead and yet almost every attempt, presuming quality and / or source material appreciated, are hugely successful. (Mama Mia with $ 609 million on a budget of $ 52 million in 2008) and small (Sweeney todd with $ 155 million on a budget of $ 50 million in 2007). Like the western, when you get a strong hook, strong cast, decent reviews / buzz, and / or popular source material, and when you make the effort to market the thing, well, get True courage ($ 252 million on a budget of $ 38 million). When it comes to live musicals, Cats didn’t quite work, Rental was super anticipated and The Phantom of the Opera ($ 155 million / $ 70 million in 2004) and Annie ($ 133 million / $ 65 million) were both overpriced. But La La Land ($ 449 million on a budget of $ 30 million), Les Misrables ($ 434 million / $ 60 million), Pitch Perfect 2 ($ 288 million / $ 27 million), The greatest showman ($ 434 million / $ 85 million) and Chicago ($ 306 million / $ 45 million) prove the opposite. That’s not counting the live-action adaptations of Disney toons from the Katzenberg era, like The beauty and the Beast ($ 1.263 billion), Aladdin ($ 1.053 billion) and The Lion King ($ 1.657 billion). If you build it, they will come. This Dear Evan Hansen probably isn’t a mega-budget production, mostly taking place in the suburbs and halls of a conventional high school, which means it doesn’t need to break records to break even. Im guessing a budget between Wonder ($ 20 million) and In the woods ($ 50 million), although the budget of $ 30 million for La La Land seems plausible. That it’s not based on a decades-old Broadway show, but current source material popular with today’s theater nerds certainly can’t hurt. This is the difference between expecting children to flock to The shadow and expecting them to flock to Spawn. < position="topx" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-topx-1"/> Dear Evan Hansen Universal



