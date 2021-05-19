New gaming deal would result in a reduction in Hollywood’s local fee share, with Davie benefiting

Lawmakers landed Tuesday on final figures for the share of local charges sent to several cities in South Florida under the new Gaming Compact legislation.

The state collects money from the Seminole Tribe of Florida, and 3% of that revenue goes to affected local governments from nearby gaming facilities. These impacts can include things like police and fire departments, management of roads connected to the casino, and maintenance of sewer lines.

The Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood is one such Broward County property. Under current law, Hollywood receives 55% from the local government share of this location, while Davie and Dania Beach receive 10% each. The remaining 25% goes to Broward County.

Tuesday, the Democratic senator. Lauren Book planting tabled an amendment change the share for Hollywood and Davie. Hollywood’s pot, which currently earns the city about $ 1 million a year, would drop from 55% to 42.5%. That part will go to Davie, increasing his share from 10% to 22.5%. The figures for Broward County and Dania Beach would remain unchanged.

The Senate approved the amendment on Tuesday morning, and the Special House Committee on Gaming also approved the change. If this wording were to remain in the final legislative package, it would regulate a controversial sticking point It happened when lawmakers gathered in Tallahassee for this week’s special session on the New Deal.

Book, whose district spans Davie, argued that the original agreement called for an “arbitrary” allocation of local charges.

“What we learned is that Davie had a much bigger impact than what those original percentages represented,” Book said during debate on the amendment. She initially called for Hollywood’s share to be reduced to 40%, and several other potential changes were also discussed before lawmakers finally landed the latest numbers.

Senator Book’s father, Ron’s Book, represented Davie in the negotiations. While the dialogue continues, I think we have landed in a fair enough place, he said.

Davie officials lobbied more, arguing that their emergency response services are responding to accidents on the roads near the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino.

Many of these calls are related to Hard Rock traffic, Board Member Davie Susan starkey said, according to the South Florida Sun-Sentinel. We looked at the ticket, accident, and service call data and found that Davie only received 10% (of local fees) and yet we had the lion’s share of all service calls. “

When discussing the changes in the House on Monday, the Democratic representative. Marie woodson opposed the removal of Hollywood’s share of local fees. The city of Hollywood is in House District 101, which Woodson represents.

A big cut like this would mean a reduction in services and crime rates and everything would go up, Woodson argued. Every dollar is important.

Democrat Sen. Gary Farmer of Lighthouse Point, who was ousted last month as Democratic leader and replaced by Book, also opposed the changes.

“The point is, we have these impact fees because cities are affected by gambling activity,” Farmer said. “They have additional services to provide, and Hollywood has provided and will continue to provide the vast majority of those services.”

But those opposing voices were in the minority, with senators agreeing to the change on Tuesday. Farmer joined in supporting Bill ratifying the New Deal (SB 2A). Only one GOP Sen. Jeff Brandes voted “no” on the overall measure on Tuesday.

After Thursday’s vote, Farmer also slammed Book for passing the amendment, given his father’s role in lobbying on behalf of Davie.

“I think it was inappropriate for anyone to handle the amendment, but especially for her,” Farmer said. “I think if someone else had made the amendment, it would at least take some of that stench away.”

Delivered responded to these remarks Tuesday night, arguing that Farmer was criticizing her for frustrations after she replaced him as Democratic Senate Leader.

I think it is unfortunate that Senator Farmer thinks I do not have a job to represent my constituency and fight vehemently for them here in the Legislature, Book said. That’s what they sent me here to do. And so it’s unfortunate that he wants to express his feelings of pain about some of the other things that have happened here on the path to policy making.



Message display:

317