Sylvester Stallone celebrates 24 years of marriage | Entertainment





Sylvester Stallone paid tribute to his wife on the occasion of their 24th wedding anniversary. The 74-year-old actor celebrated 24 years of marriage to Jennifer Flavin by sharing a picture of the couple and writing a sweet post on Instagram. He wrote: “Happy 24th wedding anniversary !!! Time flies but I have a blessed life. Thank you to my wife and family.” The 52-year-old model commented on the post: “The best 24-year-olds! I love you and our beautiful family so much!” Stallone and Jennifer married in 1997 and later took on three daughters – Sophia, now 24, Sistine, now 22, and Scarlet, now 18. It marked the “ Rocky ” star’s third marriage following his marriage to Sacha Czack – with whom he shares two sons, Sage and Seargeoh – and then exchanged vows with Brigitte Nielsen following his divorce from Czack in 1985. He eventually found true love with Jennifer and has sprung beauty in several interviews. In 2019, he said: “I have never had so much fun. I learned this from my wife. It took me 19 years to realize that she is still right. “I realized that women have the gift, at least Jennifer, of making incredibly wise, wise and intelligent decisions. I always jump without looking.” Jennifer has also shared a series of snaps of the couple over the years to mark the occasion. She captioned the article: “Happy 24 year wedding anniversary to the love of my life!” Meanwhile, Stallone previously admitted while totally outnumbered at home, he entered a “macho mode” by meeting his children’s suitors for the first time. He said, “I do a thing called the hand crush test. I work my hands a lot, and they’re very strong, so when I meet his date, I really tighten – and they’re not ready. for it.” I see their faces change color, because they want to be Alpha dogs, and I know they will never forget that. It’s not intentional, but when you have a girl it’s a temporary form of insanity. “When a guy comes into the house, you’re not yourself … My daughters say to me, ‘What are you doing?’ But I can’t help myself. “

