Elizabeth Olsen was not told of plans to Doctor Strange 2 at the start of WandaVision





WandaVision star Elizabeth Olsen was not told about Doctor Strange’s plan in the Multiverse of Madness until the show’s final weeks of filming.

WandaVision Star Elizabeth Olsen has not been told of plans for her character’s appearance inDoctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness until filming for the show was almost done. Olsen appeared onHollywood journalistofChatter Rewardspodcast and detailed how little she knew about Scarlet Witch’s role inDoctor Strange 2 when she started the filming processWandaVision. “I really wish there was a plan that someone shared with me earlier. (Laughs). I found out. Doctor Strange 2 and what was the story before leaving for the last eight weeks of filming WandaVision during the pandemic, “said Olsen.” I discovered in August, then I wrapped WandaVision on a Wednesday and I went to England on Friday. “ Keep scrolling to keep reading

Although little is known about Scarlet Witch's role in theDoctor Strange after,WandaVision finished with the Avenger said she would become even more powerful than the Sorcerer Supreme. The series then ended with Wanda walking through the Darkhold and hearing the voices of her twins calling her out. Olsen recently promoted it by saying, "It's a crazy movie. They definitely go for that horror show vibe." Marvel growsWandaVision for an Emmy, and they may just get his wish given the critical success of the MCU's Phase 4 kickoff. Wanda's struggle with grief has won over the non-superhero audience and left many directions for the character.Doctor Strange 2Wanda's multiverse hopping story could point the way for Wanda to take, possibly leading to the debut of a Scarlet Witch movie franchise. Fans will know soon enough as the long-awaited sequel will arrive early next year. Directed by Sam Raimi, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness stars Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange, Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff / Scarlet Witch, Benedict Wong as Wong, Rachel McAdams as Christine Palmer, Chiwetel Ejiofor as Mordo and Xochitl Gomez as America Chavez. The film hits theaters on March 25, 2022.









