Amazing Spider-Man 2 actor Green Goblin wouldn’t want to return to role





The Amazing Spider-Man 2 star Dane DeHaan says he wouldn’t be interested in returning as Green Goblin, preferring instead to focus on new projects.

Actor Dane DeHaan, best known for playing Harry Osborn / Green Goblin in Sony The Incredible Spider-Man 2, said he wouldn’t want to return to the role. The film, following The Amazing Spider-Man, saw Peter Parker attempt to juggle his personal and heroic lives as several villains stood up to end the web’s rebellion. DeHaan gave a unique take on the Green Goblin, which features a significantly different design from previous iterations, as well as a more personalized motivation for his hatred of Spider-Man. The film was originally intended to develop an expanded universe in the future for the Spider-Man properties that Sony has. Not only did the film work to establish a sequel, but it pushed for the creation of Spider-Man’s most powerful team, The Sinister Six. However, after the film fell short of the standard set by the predecessor and the expectations of fans, Sony decided to take the franchise in a new direction. Keep scrolling to keep reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view. Related: Why The MCU Likely Won’t Restore Spider-Man’s Identity DeHaan, currently set to star in new Apple TV + series Lisey’s story, speak withComic about his opinions on returning to character. When asked if he had been given the opportunity to reprise his roles as Green Goblin or embark on a new project, DeHaan said: “I really hope to take on something new for sure. What excites me is always doing new things, and I’m sure something like that will come back in my life, and I can’t wait to do it. see what it is. is. “ Currently, it is the golden age for actors who wish to return to their previous comic book roles. Of JK Simmons reappearing as famous media icon J. Jonah Jameson in Spider-Man: Far From Home, to Jamie Foxx returning as Electro and Alfred Molina taking over the mantle of Doctor Octopus for Spider-Man: No Coming Home, there has never been a clearer desire for nostalgia in the MCU. With the MCU expansion being a dominant piece of both Spider-Man: No Coming Home and Doctor Strange: Multiverse of Madness, a back-to-school path could be made for anyone who wanted to come back. DeHaan, however, is on the hunt for unique projects and different characters. The setback of losing on a third Amazing Spider-Man movie has pushed his career in a new direction. He went on to star in a variety of movies, series, and even a different comic book adaptation. When it comes to his game, DeHaan tries to look forward, not back. Although there are fans who have enjoyedThe Incredible Spider-Man 2 Green Goblin’s version, DeHaan’s part is not essential to move the universe forward. With him expressing little desire to return, audiences shouldn’t expect to see him in a Marvel blockbuster anytime soon. But there is always the possibility that he may reconsider. Next: Marvel Phase 4 Reports The MCU’s Biggest Twists Source: Comic Star Wars: every character who uses Force Lightning in sequels

