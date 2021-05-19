Dear Evan Hansen: Internet reacts to Hollywood treatment





Universal Pictures just released the first trailer for its film adaptation of the Tony-winning musical Dear Evan Hansen, and the Internet has a field day on the cast of 27-year-old Ben Platt as teenager Evan Hansen. Platt, who won a Tony for his performance in the musical which features music and lyrics by La La Land‘s Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, played the role on stage for two years on and off, from the original “readings” of the current musical in 2014 to the DC workshop held in 2015 until Dear Evan HansenOff-Broadway and then Broadway debuted in 2016. His last performance on stage was on November 19, 2017, and he was already pushing audiences to suspend disbelief that a grown man is a teenager. It was almost four years ago, and on stage. Now Platt is in the ruthless light of the cinematic close-up, and he’s obviously not a teenager. The Internet… responded with some really stellar memes. therapist: it’s ok, ben platt in dear evan hansen movie is just makeup and cgi he can’t hurt you Ben Platt in Dear Evan Hansen Movie: pic.twitter.com/iLcyB49y1T – lauren carafano (@laurengarafano) May 18, 2021 Honestly, I don’t have therefore a big problem with the cast of Platt. (I watch The CW.) He was amazing in the role on stage, and he certainly knows the character inside and out at this point. What I find disappointing about the cast is that it involves a lack of ambition when it comes to this adaptation, directed by directed by Charlie’s world‘s Stephen Chbosky, in general. One of the biggest elements of the musical was the way it used its setting to represent social media. As Evan sings and the video of his speech goes viral, we see the internet deciphering, responding and spreading. It’s a visual, visceral experience and the kind of portrayal of modern social media life that mainstream media, from the musical to the movie scene, doesn’t tend to do well. We are often left with uninspiring photos of phones in people’s hands, which doesn’t quite replicate the immersive experience of social media. (That’s why people panicked Sherlock, which pioneered a visual language for social media or at least texting and Google search.) Dear Evan HansenThe stage version of the stage version did this incredibly well too. The movie adaptation, on the other hand, doesn’t seem interested in trying to replicate that experience for the movie experience in any way. Visually, from the social media portrayal to how Evan’s day-to-day experience is filmed, it looks incredibly simple, and it feels like a missed opportunity. Maybe, when producing a musical for an American audience that is still a bit averse to movie musicals, it’s the smart decision to play it safe here. But it is also the most boring. the Dear Evan Hansen The film is scheduled for release on September 24, 2021.







