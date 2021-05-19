Season 5, Episode 15, “Jerry 2.0”

Photo: Ron Batzdorff / NBC

TV Reviews All of our TV reviews in one convenient place.

There are some episodes of It’s us which simply clicks. The storytelling is well balanced, the characters all have a chance to shine, and the actors effortlessly navigate the delicate changes in tone. Jerry 2.0 is one of those episodes. It’s a surprisingly low-key penultimate hour that brings the show’s characters together in two different locations on two different timelines, and then allows them to bounce off each other in a gentle, naturalistic way. Screenwriters / showrunners Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger know this world inside and out, while director Milo Ventimiglia brings out great chemistry in his colleagues. There is also tension in this episode, as Kevin and Madisons’ future seems to be at stake. But what stands out most strongly is It’s us little romantic humanism. Jerry 2.0 is an ode to the relationships that shape our lives. Whether they’re written in the stars or forged through hard work.

Admittedly, Jerry 2.0 is also a bit of a frustrating episode, as it raises the question of whether Kevin and Madison will actually end up together and place him in next week’s finale. In this sense, it could be described as a charge; a stretched respite in this already strangely stretched season. But that would suggest that we come to It’s us first and foremost for the plot. And I’ve long accepted that the best way to enjoy this series is to put aside its real story and just invest in its characters.

Kevin and Madisons’ respective stag and hen parties give the show a chance to mix up its usual character combos this week. Kevin takes Nicky, Toby and Miguel to meet Randall at the chalet for a laid back weekend, while Beth joins Kate and Rebecca for an equally laid back affair at home. It’s good to have some great, fun group scenes at the end of this pandemic season. But the heart of this episode really belongs to Rebecca. And It’s us continues to prove that it was worth delaying these last three episodes in order to give Mandy Moore more substantial screen time after her maternity leave.

Photo: Ron Batzdorff / NBC

G / O Media can get a commission

Jerry 2.0 smartly takes Rebeccas’ absence from the big chunks of the season and makes him an active part of his character arc. Although Rebeccas Alzheimers has stabilized for now, it has also changed his dynamic within his family. Miguel watches her with worried eyes, while her children no longer seek help like they did before her diagnosis. Rebecca is a woman who has put her personal ambitions aside to define herself as the greatest babysitter in the world. And now she’s stuck in a weird state of limbo where she’s still able to do a lot of the same healing, only no one wants to bother her with their issues anymore. They assume they will be a burden, when what Rebecca actually wants more than anything is a sense of normalcy.

That’s why it’s so charming that Jerry 2.0 returns to the always great Rebecca / Beth relationship. Ever since Moore and Susan Kelechi Watson locked themselves in a wonderful heat in the Flashback episode of 2008 Centered around the birth of Tess (the same flashback episode where Rebecca reconnected with Miguel on Facebook), Rebecca and Beth have been one of the most underused and best couples on the show. And Jerry 2.0 delivers something of an origin story for their friendship in a sweet scene where Rebecca and teenager Beth bond on a trip to the family cabin.

Photo: Ron Batzdorff / NBC

Beth and Randall reunited at such a young age that Rebecca truly became Beth’s second mom. The one who was slightly more open emotionally than Beth’s reserved and successful mother. But teenage Beth also sees the humanity of Rebeccas in a way that Randall, Kate, Kevin, and even Sophie don’t. She and Rebecca have a special bond as artists who know the pain of having to put a dream aside. And that means their relationship feels as much like a friendship as it is a mother / daughter relationship. Rebecca gives Beth the courage and confidence to pursue her dreams by first accepting a prestigious urban planning internship as a teenager; and later seeking to change the toxicity of the traditional dance world from within. And Beth makes Rebecca feel like she’s truly seen and loved, not just taken for granted.

There are thoughtful character moments like this scattered throughout this episode. Uncle Nicky has a whole arc where he briefly reverts to his self-defeating habit of lashing out at others to hide his insecurities, only to apologize with genuine vulnerability and then decide to seek her out. old flame sally (!!!). Elsewhere, the show finally returns to Kate and Madisons friendship as Kate checks in to make sure Madison is really excited to marry Kevin. And Miguel almost steals the episode with his lovely monologue about how certain romances are written in the stars while others are the result of choice and hard work.

Photo: Ron Batzdorff / NBC

The big question is, which camp are Kevin and Madison on, and if they’re on the same page about it. And the results are inconclusive. On their respective parties, Kevin and Madison both reflect on the odd, unromantic way they first met. But they also seem to experience opposite arcs during the day. While Kevin is initially anxious to reconnect with Sophie after taking her congratulatory call, he ends up deleting her number after hearing Miguels’ speech. Madison, meanwhile, is initially charmed by Kevins ‘awkward response to a pre-recorded question from the newlyweds’ game about their future, only to then spot an unsettling moment of genuine self-doubt in her fiancé’s eyes.

Like many romantic comedy couples, Kevin and Madison find themselves at odds just when they should be closest. But that begs the question of whether they’re actually the romantic comedy couple that’s supposed to be rooted. Jerry 2.0 double on the season premiereKevin’s brilliant observation is basically just Jerry Maguire. It turns out that seeing Tom Cruise’s classic sports rom-com-fiction for the first time was a spiritual experience for young Kevin. And he has spent his life striving to embody Jerrys’ idealistic, self-reliant ethics while seeking the woman to complement him.

Only, he ended up inadvertently replicating Jerrys’ flaws. Like his big-screen idol, Kevin is impulsive and impractical with a tendency to jump before watching. Instead of addressing Sophies’ very real concerns about their juvenile marriage, teenage Kevin sweeps them under the rug with a big Jerry-inspired mission statement about how their relationship will always be perfect, which, of course, we do. know that will not be the case. Teenage Kevin wants romantic fantasy without really getting to work. But, on the other hand, it’s also revealing that he can imagine a long-term future with Sophie in a way Kevin can’t today with Madison. Is it because he’s more pragmatic about love now that he’s a sober adult? Or is it because he’s not really in love with Madison?

Photo: Ron Batzdorff / NBC

What’s exciting is that I really don’t know how it’s going to turn out. I could see the final taking a number of different directions. And, best of all, I think (and hope) this episode sets an emotional foundation that is nuanced enough that whatever happens it doesn’t feel like overkill melodrama. From cold-footed Kevin and Madisons to Tobys’ potential new job inSan Francisco, Jerry 2.0 is introducing lots of dangling threads for the weaving together show next week. And while whatever happens in the finale will likely retroactively color how I feel about this episode, for now, Jerry 2.0 offers a welcome chance to celebrate. It’s us at its discreet best.

Erroneous observations