MTV Movie & TV Awards 2021: Complete List of Unscripted Winners | Entertainment

Check out the full list of winners on Unscripted TV below.
Best Docu-Reality Show
Under the Mediterranean Bridge
Black Ink Crew New York
Empire bling
Jersey Shore Family Vacations WINNER
Love and hip-hop: Atlanta
Best Dating Show
90 day fiancé
Ex on the beach
Love is blind
Ready to love
The bachelorette WINNER
Best Reality Cast
90 day fiancé
Jersey Shore Family Vacations
Love and hip-hop: Atlanta
RuPauls Drag Race WINNER
The Real Housewives of Atlanta
Best competition series
Legendary
RuPauls Drag Race WINNER
The challenge
The circle
The masked singer
Kevin Mazur / MTV Movie and TV Awards 2021 / Getty Images for MTV / ViacomCBS
Best Lifestyle Show
Delight
Fixer Upper: Welcome Home
Make the cut
Nailed it! WINNER
Queer eye
Best New Unscripted Series
Empire bling
Cardi tries
Selena + Chef WINNER
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City
Family Reunion VH1: Love & Hip Hop Edition
Kevin Mazur / MTV Movie and TV Awards 2021 / Getty Images for MTV / ViacomCBS
Best Thematic Speech / Show
A little late with Lilly Singh
Discussion on the red table
The breakfast club
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah WINNER
Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen
Best Comedy / Game Show
The ground is lava
Inconvenient jokers WINNER
Kids say the craziest things
Nick Cannon presents: Wild N Out
Ridiculous
Best host
Nicole byer Nailed it!
Rob dyrdek Ridiculous
RuPaul RuPauls Drag Race WINNER
TJ Lavin The challenge
Tiffany haddish Kids say the craziest things
Revolutionary social star
Addison rae
Bretman Rock WINNER
Charli DAmelio
Jalaiah Harmon
Rickey thompson
Best Real Life Mystery or Crime Series
Catfish: The TV Show WINNER
Evil lives here
Night Stalker: In Search of a Serial Killer
Tiger King: murder, chaos and madness
Unsolved mysteries
Best fight
Sell Sunset Chrishell Stause vs. Christine Quinn
The Real Housewives of New Jersey Jackie Goldschneider vs. Teresa Giudice
Untucked: RuPauls Drag Race Kandy Muse vs. Tamisha Iman
keeping up with the Kardashians Kourtney Kardashian vs. Kim Kardashian West Winner
Legendary Law Roach vs. Guest Judge Dominique Jackson
Best International Reality Series
Acapulco Coast
Geordie shore
Love Island (ITV) WINNER
Nailed it! Mexico
RuPauls Drag Race United Kingdom
Best musical documentary (social category)
BTS: Breaking the Silence: The Movie WINNER
