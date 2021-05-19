MTV Movie & TV Awards 2021: Complete List of Unscripted Winners | Entertainment





Reality TV was in full view on the second night of the MTV Movie & TV Awards 2021 as the ceremony celebrated the best of unscripted entertainment. Humorist Nikki glaser hosted the inaugural event on May 17 dedicated to the rule-less and drama-filled moments of reality TV shows. Stars Jersey Shore, The bachelorette, RuPauls Drag Race, and many others were present. Check out the full list of winners on Unscripted TV below. Best Docu-Reality Show Under the Mediterranean Bridge Black Ink Crew New York Empire bling Jersey Shore Family Vacations WINNER Love and hip-hop: Atlanta Best Dating Show 90 day fiancé Ex on the beach Love is blind Ready to love The bachelorette WINNER Best Reality Cast 90 day fiancé Jersey Shore Family Vacations Love and hip-hop: Atlanta RuPauls Drag Race WINNER The Real Housewives of Atlanta Best competition series Legendary RuPauls Drag Race WINNER The challenge The circle The masked singer Best Lifestyle Show Delight Fixer Upper: Welcome Home Make the cut Nailed it! WINNER Queer eye Best New Unscripted Series Empire bling Cardi tries Selena + Chef WINNER The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Family Reunion VH1: Love & Hip Hop Edition Best Thematic Speech / Show A little late with Lilly Singh Discussion on the red table The breakfast club The Daily Show with Trevor Noah WINNER Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen Best Comedy / Game Show The ground is lava Inconvenient jokers WINNER Kids say the craziest things Nick Cannon presents: Wild N Out Ridiculous Best host Nicole byer Nailed it! Rob dyrdek Ridiculous RuPaul RuPauls Drag Race WINNER TJ Lavin The challenge Tiffany haddish Kids say the craziest things Revolutionary social star Addison rae Bretman Rock WINNER Charli DAmelio Jalaiah Harmon Rickey thompson Best Real Life Mystery or Crime Series Catfish: The TV Show WINNER Evil lives here Night Stalker: In Search of a Serial Killer Tiger King: murder, chaos and madness Unsolved mysteries Best fight Sell ​​Sunset Chrishell Stause vs. Christine Quinn The Real Housewives of New Jersey Jackie Goldschneider vs. Teresa Giudice Untucked: RuPauls Drag Race Kandy Muse vs. Tamisha Iman keeping up with the Kardashians Kourtney Kardashian vs. Kim Kardashian West Winner Legendary Law Roach vs. Guest Judge Dominique Jackson Best International Reality Series Acapulco Coast Geordie shore Love Island (ITV) WINNER Nailed it! Mexico RuPauls Drag Race United Kingdom Best musical documentary (social category) BTS: Breaking the Silence: The Movie WINNER

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos