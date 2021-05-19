Connect with us

Entertainment

MTV Movie & TV Awards 2021: Complete List of Unscripted Winners | Entertainment

Avatar

Published

5 mins ago

on

By


Reality TV was in full view on the second night of the MTV Movie & TV Awards 2021 as the ceremony celebrated the best of unscripted entertainment.

Humorist Nikki glaser hosted the inaugural event on May 17 dedicated to the rule-less and drama-filled moments of reality TV shows. Stars Jersey Shore, The bachelorette, RuPauls Drag Race, and many others were present.

Check out the full list of winners on Unscripted TV below.

Best Docu-Reality Show

Under the Mediterranean Bridge

Black Ink Crew New York

Empire bling

Jersey Shore Family Vacations WINNER

Love and hip-hop: Atlanta

Best Dating Show

90 day fiancé

Ex on the beach

Love is blind

Ready to love

The bachelorette WINNER

Best Reality Cast

90 day fiancé

Jersey Shore Family Vacations

Love and hip-hop: Atlanta

RuPauls Drag Race WINNER

The Real Housewives of Atlanta

Best competition series

Legendary

RuPauls Drag Race WINNER

The challenge

The circle

The masked singer

RuPaul Drag Race to cast for 2021 MTV Movie and TV Awards

Kevin Mazur / MTV Movie and TV Awards 2021 / Getty Images for MTV / ViacomCBS

Best Lifestyle Show

Delight

Fixer Upper: Welcome Home

Make the cut

Nailed it! WINNER

Queer eye

Best New Unscripted Series

Empire bling

Cardi tries

Selena + Chef WINNER

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City

Family Reunion VH1: Love & Hip Hop Edition

Heidi Klum and Winnie Harlow at the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards

Kevin Mazur / MTV Movie and TV Awards 2021 / Getty Images for MTV / ViacomCBS

Best Thematic Speech / Show

A little late with Lilly Singh

Discussion on the red table

The breakfast club

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah WINNER

Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen

Best Comedy / Game Show

The ground is lava

Inconvenient jokers WINNER

Kids say the craziest things

Nick Cannon presents: Wild N Out

Ridiculous

Best host

Nicole byer Nailed it!

Rob dyrdek Ridiculous

RuPaul RuPauls Drag Race WINNER

TJ Lavin The challenge

Tiffany haddish Kids say the craziest things

Revolutionary social star

Addison rae

Bretman Rock WINNER

Charli DAmelio

Jalaiah Harmon

Rickey thompson

Best Real Life Mystery or Crime Series

Catfish: The TV Show WINNER

Evil lives here

Night Stalker: In Search of a Serial Killer

Tiger King: murder, chaos and madness

Unsolved mysteries

Best fight

Sell ​​Sunset Chrishell Stause vs. Christine Quinn

The Real Housewives of New Jersey Jackie Goldschneider vs. Teresa Giudice

Untucked: RuPauls Drag Race Kandy Muse vs. Tamisha Iman

keeping up with the Kardashians Kourtney Kardashian vs. Kim Kardashian West Winner

Legendary Law Roach vs. Guest Judge Dominique Jackson

Best International Reality Series

Acapulco Coast

Geordie shore

Love Island (ITV) WINNER

Nailed it! Mexico

RuPauls Drag Race United Kingdom

Best musical documentary (social category)

BTS: Breaking the Silence: The Movie WINNER

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos



picture credit

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]bulletin.com

Related Topics: