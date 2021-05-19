Entertainment
Top-grossing movies rarely have lead actors in Asia and the Pacific IslandsExBulletin
Actor Dwayne Johnson not only saves the world by driving fast and furiously, he also apparently avoids in Hollywood largely excluding Asian and Pacific Islander actors from leading roles in films for the past twelve years, according to a news report. study.
“The prevalence and portrayal of people in Asia and the Pacific in 1,300 popular films” is another report on the pervasive whiteness of the film industry coming in the midst of Asian-American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month and amid rising anti-Asian violence in the United States.
As the title suggests, the study by Nancy Wang Yuen, Stacy L. Smith, and the USC Annenberg Inclusion Initiative analyzed 1,300 top-grossing films to track the representation of API people on both sides of the camera and among executives. of the company from 2007 to 2019.
The authors say what they found shows that only 44 films, 3.4%, featured an API lead or co-lead actor, and only six films were directed or co-directed by a female API. Breaking it down further, the group’s work reveals that of those 44 films, 14 of them starred Johnson. That’s a third of the movies starring API people. In addition, almost 40% of the films reviewed had no API representation.
“People often ask me if representations of Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders are improving,” Yuen said. “Unfortunately, when the portrayal looks like symbolism, Hollywood does the bare minimum for inclusion.”
Yuen noted that in 2019, 30% of the main and supporting API characters were the only ones in a movie or had never interacted with other API characters. “We have to see more than one API character on screen interacting with each other in a meaningful way,” she said.
Just over 7% of the American population identify as API and yet the study, which was partly funded by Amazon Studios and UTA Foundation, shows that they are almost absent from mainstream films. And a closer look at the characters they play presents more disheartening information. Over 41% of the API characters in the best movies of 2019 have experienced some denigration, including racist or sexist slurs. And 25% died at the end of the film.
“With the rise of anti-AAPI violence in the United States, the on-screen deaths of Asian and Pacific Islander characters are particularly shocking,” Yuen said, adding that the performances “may fuel anti-AAPI hatred.” .
Only six of the 1,300 films analyzed featured an API girl or woman as the lead or co-lead.
The study follows a recent survey showing that nearly 80% of Asian Americans say they feel disrespected and face discrimination from fellow Americans. In the largest number of respondents, 42% of those surveyed say they cannot name a single Asian American.
The research on film industry executives behind the scenes is also appalling, according to the report. Less than 4% of the 1,447 directors of the 1,300 best films were API.
“Forty-seven of those API executive credits were held by men and three by women,” the study says.
That doesn’t include the recent victory of director Chloe Zhao, who this year became the most decorated filmmaker in a single season and the first Asian woman to win the Academy Award for Best Director for Nomadland. This also does not include recent accolades for actor Steven Yeun, who became the first Asian American man to win a Best Actor nomination, and Yuh-Jung Youn who won the Best Actress trophy. in a supporting role, making her the second Asian actress to win an Oscar. .
The report notes that “no female API received the sole live-action filmmaking credit out of 1,300 top-grossing films from 2007 to 2019.”
Smith, who led the study alongside Yuen, says, “So far, the inclusion of the API community has been little more than lip service. Unlocking behind-the-camera opportunities for the API community, and especially for female APIs, is essential to seeing more authentic, humanized representations on screen. ”
