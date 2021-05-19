Hollywood-style studio would be ‘jaigantic’ for Fair Haven





NEW HAVEN, CT It’s been 20 years since the city created the River Street Municipal Development Plan. The industrial area of ​​Fair Haven remains marked by the vestiges of a bygone industrial era, but is also dotted with new light industrial sites.

By the end of summer, if all goes according to plan, a block of River Street, where it meets Poplar Street, will have a gigantic revitalization. It is the home of actor, director, writer and former Connecticut resident Michael Jai White’s Jaigantic Studios. As Patch reported last week, White is bringing his “mini-big” movie studio to New Haven, the Fair Haven neighborhood in particular.

So it’s happening. Details need to be flattened, officials said and, as noted, will require Alders Council approvals and agreement. “The River Street corridor has incredible potential because of its access to water and access to a diverse and vibrant neighborhood,” Elicker said.

The proposed location at Fair Haven of Michael Jai Whit’s Jaigantic Studios. Ellyn Santiago / Patch Jaigantic Studio’s productions will include films, TV shows and commercial projects, according to a press release. The studio will feature more than a dozen soundstages and “motion capture scenes, which will feature 360-degree virtual production volumes”. The site will also house production and post-production offices, studios and support facilities. “White’s business aims to solidify New Haven as a leading entertainment market by combining the favorable tax incentives for Connecticut film and television with the talent pool, innovative technology and turnkey production facilities. the tri-state region, ”one press release and report read. When completed, White’s Jaigantic Studios hope to employ hundreds of people, with the goal of employing local people, and creating opportunities for aspiring filmmakers, including serving as an “accessible industrial hub for college students. ‘Yale University Theater School’. Jackie Buster, Jaigantic Studios Impact Manager and New Haven Resident said to the registerthat hope is to see the studio an “entertainment hub” anchored in Fair Haven. Jaigantic Studios: “ Where the Heroes Rise ” White, a renowned martial artist in addition to being a movie and television star, created Jaigantic Studios, a “high octane production company”, to create television movies and commercial content that it is said to be “Dedicated to developing, producing and distributing premium content focused on positive heroes and powerful narratives set in the action, drama and comedy genres.” Born in Brooklyn but raised in Bridgeport, White, 53, attended Southern Connecticut State University and has strong ties to New Haven. Variety reported he “had long wanted to return to his home state to develop the industry with a studio that will provide jobs, vocational training and apprenticeships to the local community.” White has been featured in numerous film, television and theatrical productions, as well as music videos, as well as the voice of video game and web series comedian over his decades-long career. His first time in the movies was in the 1989 superhero comedy Toxic Avenger. His remake of Sudden Death by Jean Claude Van Damme, titled Welcome to sudden death, hit Netflix last year and was one of its “most viewed” movies, Forbes reported. White is the first African American to play a comic book superhero in a major movie; he played Al Simmons in the 1997 blockbuster Spawn. And he played Jax Briggs in Mortal Kombat: Legacy and played boxer Mike Tyson in the 1995 HBO movie Tyson. White, who has massive movie and TV credits, has seven martial arts black belts and dozens of martial arts titles. Learn more about White here. And more on Jaigantic Studios here.

