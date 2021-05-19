Stunt actor Jordan Cann shows talent across the board





Jordan Cann is a multidimensional talent in the entertainment industry, ranging from a dancer to artists such as Ariana Grande and on national commercials; to a stunt actor, who also actively writes the screenplay, produces and directs several independent productions. Cann is leading the way to an even higher level this year, with a 2021 goal of securing more roles as a stunt actor on major productions.

Cann’s current film, “Street Dreams – Los Angeles” is available on streaming platforms such as Tubi TV and Amazon Prime. Cann describes it as an “action-based dramatic piece”.

“Street Dreams – Los Angeles” was the first official feature film produced and released under Cann’s production company, J&S Film Productions. Cann wrote the screenplay and co-directed the production with Romane Simon of Lucky Strike Films. Cann described “Street Dreams – Los Angeles” as his “most difficult film to produce”. Stating: “There were several hurdles in this movie to overcome and we were working on a very limited budget – not to mention I was carrying this movie on my back as the main character, Elijah Wilkins. All the hard work was worth it. , especially when we did global distribution. ”The film can now be found on Amazon Prime and YouTube. The script for the sequel, “Street Dreams – Miami” won the “Your Script Produced” award for “Best Action Picture”. The resumption of production is underway in 2022. The trailer for the film is available on YouTube at the following link, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Pnv6WZ2dsOs, and

Amazon at https://www.amazon.com/Street-Dreams-Angeles-Eric-Bellinger/dp/B07SSVW3C4. In a recent interview, Cann discussed his work to bring his pilot, “The Elementals”, to production. Cann says, “I wrote ‘The Elementals’ initially with the intention of making it a short film with a very minimal storyline. Initially this film was made to showcase martial arts and combat skills. choreography from my workout buddies and myself, but due to COVID – 19 he was delayed as an executive producer on a project so I showed him the script I had written. liked the concept, but saw that a more complex script was possible, rather than a short film. Specifically, Federman thought it would be great as a pilot for a multi-part web series. ”

It was then that Jordan Cann and Eric Federman returned and developed the script “The Elementals” into a series, given Federman’s initial suggestion. The series is produced by Jordan Cann and Aaron Patrick’s production company, J&S Film Productions, in conjunction with Federman’s production company EMFed Productions, in a true collaboration. Cann and Federman are co-directors of the project. Cann describes the role of Tuma, a noble fighter from Nigeria. Cann continued, “The character Tuma is inspired by the late Chadwick Boseman. This movie will be slightly different from any movie I have produced with such a diverse cast, a sci-fi driven storyline, and we have included visual effects. Conclusion, “Think of Dragon Ball Z meets Hunger Games,” says Cann. Cann also describes the role of Zachariah Parkinson, an Arizona policeman in the feature film “Noxious 2”, which was recently released on Tubi TV on the 7th. May 2021. Cann has extensive dance experience, which is how he initially presented his talent in the entertainment industry. Stating, “I officially broke into the industry as a dancer in 2009. Dancing was the perfect catalyst, which helped me gain a new level of confidence, where I realized that I could achieve significant success in my life. Working as a dancer has opened many doors for me to discover the world of entertainment and has helped me forge great professional and personal relationships. In the end, it was my biggest dream to become a professional dancer, but what I didn’t know at the time was that it would expose me to more avenues in the industry, like directing. of films and theater. “

Cann has worked on numerous commercials as a dancer; like Heineken, Little Caesars, Show Carnival, Nike and Doritos. He has appeared in several music videos with artists such as Celine Dion, Ne-Yo, Nicki Minaj, Usher, Britney Spears and Will I Am. “I have been practicing martial arts from an early age before my dance training. I implement my martial arts expertise in most of my films, as the majority that I have worked on are action-based,” Cann says. Cann does martial arts tutorials on his Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/mrjordancann.

Cann studied Tae Kwon Do, a bit of Capoeira, boxing, a bit of Muay Thai, Kung Fu and a lot of martial arts. According to Wikipedia, “Martial Arts Tricking is a training discipline that combines kicks with flips and twists from martial arts and gymnastics as well as many movements and dance styles of breakdance. It aims to achieve a display. aesthetics of different combinations of ‘tricks’. “Cann primarily describes being ‘self taught’ in martial arts,” I didn’t have the privilege of taking regular classes growing up. I respect the belt system, but at the same time I see that it is not always necessary to be successful as a martial. I saw this when I landed in Hollywood. When I was not dancing, I was pursuing roles based on stunts and actions. ”

Cann’s success began with working on student films, then, as Cann describes, “progressing to commercials for ATA Martial Arts and various others, as well as a small stunt role in the film,” Straight Outta Compton “. Cann recently signed with management company Wonder Street. Wonder Street portrays many action-based movie actors. Cann says, “I am very happy with my leadership representation and look forward to seeing what the future brings. I had contacted in 2020 looking for a new direction, and after reviewing my reels and resume, Wonder Street decided to work with me. ” Cann grew up in Hampton, Va., And remembers, “Growing up in the military-themed town of Hampton, Va., You couldn’t expect to have access to talented officers, managers, and an education. When it comes to entertainment, though the city is brimming with immense talent, having spawned stars like Missy Elliot, Timbaland, Pharrell Williams and Teddy Riley and the list goes on. Continuing: “I would like to someday be able to cultivate and lead talent within the ‘757’ to be successful in their entertainment business. I had to learn and experience navigating the business from scratch. without a real track record. like to facilitate some type of program to educate aspiring professionals in the entertainment industry so that more opportunities in the industry are available to them. ” Cann’s goals include booking a role as a stunt actor in a Marvel movie. One of the many advantages of Marvel productions, says Cann, is that they give audiences a great

balance between high quality drama, story and action. It is my dream as a stunt actor to act and make full use of my martial arts knowledge and work as a talent with a mega

Franchise. I would love to work with the many actors who inspire me greatly such as Wesley Snipes, Tony Jaa, Michael Jai White, Scott Adkins and directors like

Antoine Fuqua, Michael Bay and who doesn’t want to work with Spielberg ?! “In conclusion,” This would be the next level of my hard work and talent, propelling me into the next level of my dreams coming to life. I really don’t have a favorite Marvel movie. I love them all. I could definitely see myself in the next “Black Panther 2”. It would be a great opportunity. “ “I played, wrote, directed and produced ‘States Cann’, and I’m not trying to be a jack-of-all-trades type, but when you’re an independent filmmaker fighting for your dreams, with little no

budget, sometimes you have to wear a lot of hats. Believe me, it can be a lot to wear a lot of hats simultaneously, but there is value in creating more opportunities, where I can create a platform to show my talent and my abilities. Now I would like to put a significant emphasis on getting great roles on major productions as a stunt actor. ” In conclusion, “dancing has brought me here, martial arts is keeping me here, and I’m ready to work a lot more as a stunt actor this year and in the future.” Those with questions from the media who wish to interview Jordan Cann, fill out the contact form at [email protected], with your request. ###







