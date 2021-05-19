Entertainment
Danny Masterson accuser makes rape allegations in court hearing
LOS ANGELES (AP) In hours of often tearful testimony, a woman told a judge on Tuesday that she slipped in and out of consciousness one night 18 years ago when she said she found the ‘actor. Danny masterson raping her.
“When I got there he was on top of me,” the woman said, identifying herself on the witness stand only as Jen B. “The first thing I remember is grabbing her hair for the tear off. “
She testified at a preliminary hearing in Los Angeles Superior Court, where a judge is deciding whether there is a probable reason to order a trial for the “That ’70s Show” actor, who is accused of raping three women. The Associated Press does not generally name people who claim to be victims of sexual abuse.
Masterson has pleaded not guilty and his attorney, Thomas Mesereau, has said he will prove his client’s innocence.
Jen B. testified that she and Masterson were part of the same group of friends who were linked to the Church of Scientology in the late 1990s and early 2000s and that she went to Masterson’s house to find a game. of keys on April 25. 2003, and I got stuck there.
She said Masterson gave her a drink with vodka at her request the first of the night, but said she was “fuzzy”, weak and uncomfortable about 20 minutes later and didn’t. no strength to resist when Masterson threw her into his hot tub.
She said that when she got out she couldn’t even sit down. A mutual friend, Luke Watson, tried to help him.
“I couldn’t walk or stand, so he put me on the tile on the floor,” said Jen B., who started to cry but remained calm throughout her testimony. “I said, ‘Luke, I can’t see,’ and he said, ‘Open your eyes,’ and I didn’t know my eyes were closed. I couldn’t open my eyelids. I felt really, really sick. “
She testified that Masterson carried her upstairs, where she threw up, and then put her in the shower. She said she started to pass out but was awake to find Masterson soaping her bare breasts. She said she tried to punch him in the face but was too weak and only landed lightly on his chest.
She testified that he put her on the bed and raped her and that he only had flashes of memory within minutes. She said after failing to remove Masterson by pulling his hair, she put a pillow over his face, but he pushed it back onto her.
She said he took a gun out of her nightstand drawer to threaten her.
During cross-examination, Mesereau asked her why the weapon had not appeared in a police report that she had filed the following year.
“Do you think the police just forgot to put it on?” Said Mesereau. Judge Charlaine F. Olmedo barred the question after an objection from the prosecution.
Mesereau repeatedly asked Jen B. about inconsistencies between her 2004 police report and a 2003 “acquaintance report” that she completed about the incident for the church as she attempted to serve. mediator between her and Masterson. She admitted there were differences but said she tried to be honest in all cases.
Jen B. testified that over the next few days, bruises appeared on her wrists and neck and that she had incredible pain in her genitals.
She said the leadership of the Church of Scientology, of which her parents and all her friends were members, strongly discouraged her from going to the police, noting that by policy she would be declared a “repressive person” if she did. was making a report against a member in good standing like Masterson.
“I would lose my family and everyone I knew,” she said, even though in June 2004 she decided to go to the police anyway.
Mesereau said she had “mischaracterized” Scientology’s response.
Before the hearing began, Mesereau argued that references to church or harassment of women by officials and members should not be allowed. He alleged that the prosecution and the lead detective in the case exhibited “religious prejudice in the most blatant form”.
The judge declined to issue a blanket ban, but she said she would allow witnesses to discuss the church because it affected their state of mind.
In a lawsuit the women brought against the church and Masterson, the church denied ever engaging in any harassment.
In Tuesday’s testimony, Jen B. admitted that prosecutors told her in 2004 that her case was dismissed in part because there were too many witnesses against her. She returns to the podium on Wednesday for the hearing, which is expected to last four days.
Masterson, 45, occasionally took notes in court and did not have a clear answer to the testimony. He was charged in Los Angeles with three counts of forcible rape or fear of attacks allegedly committed by women in 2001 and 2003.
