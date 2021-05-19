XPOP ​​Deploys Latest NFT Technology to Global Entertainment Market – Starting with K-POP Content | Business





SEOUL, South Korea – (BUSINESS WIRE) – May 18, 2021 – XPOP announced the launch of a new NFT marketplace in Southeast Asia, a market with a strong K-POP fandom, at the end of June 2021. This press release contains multimedia. See the full version here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210518005551/en/ XPOP, an NFT blockchain technology company specializing in using content services, has announced the launch of a new NFT marketplace in Southeast Asia, a market with a strong K-POP fandom. The new XPOP project of the new NFT marketplace will bring an innovative result to the entertainment market and its digital content industry. Different content players can transact on the XPOP blockchain smart contract. To date, XPOP has entered into an agreement with over 200 K-POP artist teams for recording rare content on XPOP NFT Marketplace. (Graphic: Business Wire) Comprised of Korean blockchain technology and entertainment gurus, XPOP is an NFT blockchain technology company specializing in the use of recently featured content services. The new XPOP project of the new NFT marketplace will bring an innovative result to the entertainment market and its digital content industry. Different content players can transact on the XPOP blockchain smart contract whenever they exchange their own engaged content with them. To date, XPOP has entered into an agreement with over 200 K-POP artist teams for recording rare content on XPOP NFT Marketplace. Many investment firms and individual investors in Southeast Asia are drawing a lot of attention to the XPOP project and now expect huge sales from NFT in a short period of time and return on investment (ROI) on higher, because the K-POP content created with the XPOP blockchain has been prepared already and the result of the grand opening of the XPOP NFT market will bring the highest level of completion. XPOP ​​NFT Marketplace is focused on supporting music sources to help the growth of K-POP artists. It also supports the convenient and fast distribution of webcomics, games, artwork, licensing and IP properties, which are relatively easier to develop into digital products, to the global market via blockchain networks. It is an innovative entertainment platform where content creators, content industry players and consumers communicate and interact with each other. The founder of XPOP said digital content is distributed in various forms. Due to the rapid growth of the global digital content market, such as YouTube and Facebook, sources of music, videos, webcomics, other creative works and educational content are distributed and owned across borders, naturally creating values. Under these circumstances, NFT marketplaces are now becoming the main trend. In this market, anyone can produce and promote creative works, and directly exchange content between them. Consumers of digital content, as a member of the global content ecosystem, can also create values ​​and be rewarded for them at the same time. XPOP ​​is successfully implementing the development of the project by partnering with K-POP content providers and K-POP service platforms. Global venture capital groups that have only invested in promising blockchain projects take a major stake in the initial investment for XPOP projects, so various types of investors pay close attention to the list of XPOP ​​tokens and other listings on major cryptocurrency exchange services. Currently listed in Melon Exchange ( melonex.io ), The XPOP Foundation is currently meeting various investors in national and international financial groups. Also, at the same time, XPOP interacts with general token holders while XPOP is constantly listed on cryptocurrency exchange services. Details of XPOP Project’s partnerships and marketing activations are available on XPOP’s official Telegram channel: t.me/xpopblockchain. View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210518005551/en/ CONTACT: XPOP Foundation James choi Administration [email protected] KEYWORD: ASIA PACIFIC SOUTH KOREA INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TELEVISION AND RADIO TECHNOLOGY MUSIC PROFESSIONAL SERVICES LICENSING (ENTERTAINMENT) CELEBRITY ELECTRONIC GAMES ARTS / MUSEUMS ENTERTAINMENT ONLINE EVENTS / CONCERTS BOOKS OTHER TECHNOLOGICAL NETWORKS DATA MANAGEMENT INTERNET FINANCE SOURCE: XPOP Foundation Copyright Business Wire 2021. PUB: 05/18/2021 10 p.m. / DISC: 05/18/2021 10:02 p.m. http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210518005551/en

