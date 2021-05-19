Podcaster, Former Sitcom Actor Joe Rogan Says It Is No Longer Safe For White Men To Speak Freely | Culture & Leisure

For the first time in recorded history, over a period of more than 1.1 million days if we were to go back to 1000 BCE, heterosexual white males might not be able to speak freely, if l former News Radio actor and podcaster Joe Rogan is to be believed. .
Rogan, a straight white man who was given $ 100 million to speak freely despite his dangerous opinions on a number of topics, recently spoke about how difficult it is with the whole culture of canceling and waking up crowds and what they have these days.
In a savage rant about something on the latest episode of The Joe Rogan Experience, Rogan cried, in seconds, that no one makes funny movies anymore and straight white men aren’t allowed to talk.
Can you make a good comedy movie anymore, or have they made it so dangerous in terms of cancellation, that comedy movies aren’t something you can do anymore? Rogan wondered.
Rogan need not worry, comedy remains one of the most popular and prevalent genres in film and television.
You can never be awake enough, that’s the problem, Rogan continued. It continues. It just keeps going further and further down the line, and if you get to the point where you surrender, where you accept all of these requests, eventually it will end up where straight white men are not allowed to speak. Because it is your privilege to speak out when other people of color have been silenced throughout history.
The former Fear Factor host went on to say that soon straight white men won’t even be allowed outdoors.
Around this time, Rogan, a 53-year-old man, had to inform his guest, who mocked Rogan’s absurd claims, that he was serious.
I am not joking. He will really get there. It’s so crazy, Rogan said, without proof, on his podcast, which has around 11 million subscribers.
According to reports, Rogans are lamenting millions of people’s AirPods after a friend, who is white, made a racist impression of an Asian person on a stand-up and lost an agent.
