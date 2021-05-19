Aquaman 2’s Jason Momoa co-wrote the first draft of the script





Aquaman star Jason Momoa not only shares that filming for Aquaman 2 begins in July, but that he co-wrote the sequel’s first draft.

Aquaman 2 Star Jason Momoa talks about how he put his “soul” into the film’s script. While being invited on The Drew Barrymore Show, Momoa announced that Aquaman 2begins filming in July. In addition to updating DC Extended Universe fans on the film’s production, Momoa shared that he didn’t just showcase Aquaman 2to Warner Bros but co-wrote the first draft of the film. “I love it so much that I was involved in writing it,” he said. RELATED: Aquaman 2 May Start Filming This Summer, Says Dolph Lundgren The game of thronesThe star continued, “And so we did the first treatment, and James [Wan] and our original writer David [Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick] finished. And all of our hearts are there. Instead of just getting a script and doing it. Your director and your co-writers are 100% cheering on you, so that’s exciting for me. And I can’t wait to go. “ In 2019, Momoa shared some details about their pitching process, stating: “I came up with a big pitch [to Warner Bros.]. I arrived with everything laid out and they loved it. “ RELATED: Aquaman 2 Adds Game of Thrones Actor Euron Greyjoy Opposite Momoa Barrymore also asked Momoa if it was true that he lied to catch his first acting gig. The Aquaman star revealed he did, saying he and his friends at the time were nineteen and had heard of a cast calling on Hawaiians to be extras inBaywatch. Momoa went on and ended up being cast in a lead role – JasonIoane who was onBaywatch from 1999 to 2001. When TV executives asked for his CV, he claimed to be a model with no acting experience, saying, “Oh yeah, yeah, I made Louis Vuitton and did something with it. Gucci. And so basically I made up a bunch of stuff and I wrote that I modeled because I didn’t act before and now I’m here. Back then you couldn’t really search, you See what I mean? Aquaman 2 will show not only Lundgren’s return as King Nereus, but Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Black Manta and Patrick Wilson as Aquaman Orm / Ocean Master half-brother. Director James Wan also revealed that he intends to include more elements of his horror film past in the film, although specific elements are being kept under wraps. Directed by James Wan, Aquaman 2 stars Jason Momoa as Aquaman, Amber Heard as Mera, Patrick Wilson as Ocean Master and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Black Manta. The film is currently set to arrive in theaters on December 16, 2022. KEEP READING: Aquaman 2: Amber Heard Shares Photo From Her Mera Workout Source: Youtube MonsterVerse: Monster Island already exists – just with a different name

About the Author Cass Clarke

(516 Articles published)

Cass began writing for the Comic Book Resources news team in 2016, but took a brief hiatus to board Serenity for Unknown Places. Starting in 2020, she returned from her secret adventures to re-board the CBR ship as the editor of the night. Cass holds an MA in Creative Writing from Emerson College with a specialization in Fiction and a BA in English Literature from the University of Suffolk. His work has previously been published on B * tch Flicks, Electric Literature, Catapult, Pithead Chapel and other sites. His favorite comic book series is Alias, and his favorite superhero movie is Blade II. More from Cass Clarke







