Moonbug Entertainments Announces CoComelon Rights for JAKKS Pacific and Disguise in North America | Business

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ: JAKK) and Disguise, Inc. were announced today as the North American Seasonal Toy and Official Costume Partner for Moonbug Entertainments CoComelon, from 2021. Disguise, the costume division of JAKKS Pacific, will design and manufacture costumes and props for the characters of CoComelon based on the hit children’s show streaming on Netflix, Roku and Hulu. JAKKS will design, manufacture, market and also sell CoComelon seasonal toy product lines. These fun new lines will be widely available in the United States and Canada at in-store and online retailers in 2022.

CoComelon is a revolutionary preschool series featuring 3D animations of classic and beloved nursery rhymes as well as original tunes with captions for the whole family to participate. The program explores positive family themes and features daily activities such as brushing your teeth and getting ready for bed with a touch of whimsy. It is the most viewed YouTube channel in the United States and the second most viewed in the world with over 100 million subscribers and over 100 billion views. CoComelon is consistently in the Top 10 on Netflix with a huge fan base spreading across the globe.

CoComelon is a natural addition to our preschool line of seasonal costumes and toys. The series has been so successful on SVOD and YouTube, we expect to see a lot of excitement from retailers and kids, said Virginia Reneau, SVP of Global Licensing for JAKKS Pacific, Inc. “JAKKS and Disguise will donate come alive these fun themes and give kids a chance to play and role play their favorite characters in this amazing kids property.

This partnership with JAKKS Pacific, Inc. and Disguise is helping CoComelon get off the screen and provide children with tangible ways to create unique stories using their imaginations, said Simon Philips, senior advisor at Moonbug. We’re excited to bring this collaboration to fruition and hope to see a lot of JJs cheating or treating this Halloween.

Owned by JAKKS Pacific, Inc., Disguise is the global leader in the design and development of inventive and cutting-edge costumes, dress-ups and accessories with worldwide distribution. With a dedication to quality and detail, Disguise continues to own the licensed costume space with additional partnerships and lines rolling out each year.

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. is a leading designer, manufacturer and distributor of toys and consumer products sold worldwide, headquartered in Santa Monica, California. JAKKS Pacific manages a large portfolio of licensed and owned IP brands and products, with best-selling preschool figures, dolls, soft toys and playsets. All products are available online or in retail stores nationwide.

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. is a leading designer, manufacturer and distributor of toys and consumer products sold worldwide, with its headquarters in Santa Monica, California. Popular JAKKS Pacifics proprietary brands include: Flywheels, Kitten Catfe, Perfectly Cute, ReDo Skateboard Co, X-Power, Disguise, Moose Mountain, Maui, Kids Only !; a wide range of entertainment inspired products with premier licensed properties; and Cest Moi, a new generation of clean beauty. Thanks to JAKKS Cares, the company’s philanthropic commitment, JAKKS contributes to having a positive impact on the lives of children. Visit us at www.jakks.com and follow us on Instagram (@jakkstoys), Twitter (@jakkstoys) and Facebook (JAKKS Pacific).

Since 1987, Disguise has been a global leader in the costume and apparel industry, creating innovative and trendy costumes and accessories for major US and international retailers, specialty and pop-up stores. Based in San Diego, Disguise designs and manufactures millions of products each year for the most popular licensed brands in film, television and video games for the US and international markets. With new styles for everyday dress up or occasions such as Halloween, Book Day, Carnival and Purim, Disguise brings smiles and creates memories for kids and adults alike. To view the extensive collection of Fancy Dress, please visit www.disguise.com and follow us on Instagram (@ disguise.costumes), Twitter (@DisguiseInc) and Facebook (Disguise Costumes).

Moonbug Entertainment is an award-winning global entertainment company providing values-based educational programming for children. Its popular children’s line includes global sensations CoComelon, Blippi, Little baby butt, My Magical Animal Morphle, Supa Strikes, Go Buster, Playtime with Twinkle, Garage Geckos, ARPO and many more available in 26 languages.

In just two years, it has grown into a children’s programming powerhouse with a library of over 550 hours of content, which is distributed on over 100 platforms around the world, including YouTube, Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video , Sky, Tencent, Youku and Roku. In May 2020, Tubular Labs named Moonbug one of the world’s leading digital children’s entertainment companies based on the total number of minutes watched worldwide.

