Sweden’s Ericsson Globe receives a new name: AVICII ARENA

NEW YORK – Avicii’s legacy will continue in Sweden, one of the country’s most popular arenas is being renamed the AVICII ARENA. Avicii’s dad made the announcement on Wednesday, about three years after the worldwide chart-topping Swedish DJ-producer died. Stockholm’s indoor arena, which opened in 1989, was previously called the Ericsson Globe. It was named Stockholm Globe Arena until 2009. It was a milestone in Tims’ career when he played here nine years ago, and he would be extremely proud if this iconic building today bears his name, ”said Avicii’s father Klas. Bergling, in a statement. Avicii, born Tim Bergling, died at age 28 in 2018 by suicide. The Grammy-nominated hitmaker was a fixture on the music scene and the festival circuit, performing his well-known electronic dance songs as Levels “to feverish fans all over the world, sometimes in the hundreds of thousands at music festivals, where he was the lead act. broke barriers by mixing country and western sounds with dance music on hits like Wake Me Up and Hey Brother, “and he was part of the DJ-producer-remixer group that have stood out as pop stars after years of working behind the scenes, from David Guetta to Calvin Harris to Skrillex. Avicii had previously suffered from acute pancreatitis, in part due to excessive alcohol consumption. After having his gallbladder and appendix removed in 2014, he canceled a series of shows in an attempt to recover, and in 2016 announced he was pulling off the road. A year after his death, the Aviciis family launched the Tim Bergling Foundation, which focuses on supporting individuals and organizations in the field of mental illness and suicide prevention. Andreas Sand, CEO of ASM Globals Stockholm Live which runs AVICII ARENA, said he can use one of Sweden’s most famous and visited buildings as a symbol and meeting place for one of the most important societal issues of our time, as we do now. to do with our partners is fantastic. “ Klas Bergling added that the place will be the center for the exchange of ideas and hosting activities focused on youth mental health. “ Commonly known as the Globe, the arena houses over 16,000 seats for concerts and is shaped like a large white ball. To celebrate the arena’s new name, the Royal Stockholm Philharmonic Orchestra recorded a new rendition of Avicii’s For a Better Day, performed by 14-year-old Swedish singer Ella Tiritiello. It is only by listening to young people and working with them that we can really make a difference, said Klas Bergling. We’ll take it from there in everything we do. We call the Collection of Youth Thoughts for a Better Day because we have focused our inquiries on what they need for a better future, and their responses will form the basis of our work inside and outside of it. ‘AVICII ARENA.

