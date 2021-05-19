Game of Thrones actor Hafr Jlus Bjrnsson reveals 110-pound weight loss and body transformation





Hafor Julius Bjornsson / Instagram Hafor Julius Bjornsso after his transformation Hafr Jlus Bjrnsson updates fans on her fitness journey! the Game of thrones actor posted about her weight loss and body transformation on Instagram Tuesday, sharing before and after photos from last year. He wrote, “From 205 kg to 155 kg”, or about 451 pounds to 341 pounds. Bjrnsson who is best known for his role as Gregor “The Mountain” Clegane on Obtained used to participate in Strongman competitions. He announced his retirement last year after winning the Iceland Strongest Man title for the 10th consecutive year. “Great way to end my strongman career. Now a different journey begins and I’m super excited. It’s been a great time in the strongman sport but I’ve decided I’m going to take a long hiatus. in sports, ”he wrote in a post at the time. Hafor Julius Bjornsson / Instagram Hafor Julius Bjornsso before his transformation RELATED: 400-Lb. Game of thrones Actor consumes up to 10,000 calories per day: “ I always eat ” “Maybe I’ll never come back but I’ll never say well. I’m still only 31 and I could come back in a few years if my heart wants it! Right now my heart is telling me that I must be healthy for my family and do what’s best for them! “ Bjrnsson shares son born in September with physical trainer wife Kelsey henson. Hafor Julius Bjornsson / Instagram Hafr Jlus Bjrnsson and Kelsey Henson Never miss a story sign up for PEOPLE’s free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best that PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. “Our beautiful little boy made his grand debut at 11:19 am on September 26, 2020 after six short and intense hours. 3530 grams and 52 cm. never done in my life. We are all fine and we are settling in at the house for three! Henson shared on Instagram after welcoming her son. The story continues RELATED: Game of thrones‘Hafr Jlus Bjrnsson welcomes son:’ healthy, strong and handsome boy ‘ The actor also shared the story of the birth of their son. “After 2 hours and 19 minutes of extremely difficult pushing, our beautiful, healthy and strong boy arrived weighing 3,530 grams and 52 cm in length,” he said. “To complete the most beautiful and awe inspiring job has been the most wonderful phone call to my daughter to introduce her to her new baby brother.” Bjrnsson is also the father of his daughter Theresa Lf, whom he shares with his ex-girlfriend Thelma Bjrk Steimann. the Obtained star and henson got married in October 2018 in his native Iceland. “It is with great pleasure that I now call Kelsey Morgan Henson my wife!” Bjrnsson captioned a photo of him holding his bride on their wedding day.







