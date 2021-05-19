Manoj Bajpayee meets his nemesis in Samantha Akkinenis Rajji, and life





After a long wait, The Family Man season 2 trailer has finally arrived. Manoj Bajpayee creator Samantha Akkineni-star released the trailer for The Family Man Season 2 on Wednesday, setting off the countdown to the premiere of the much-delayed web series, which will now be released on June 4. Manoj Bajpayees Srikant Tiwari is not only confronted with the new face of danger Rajji, played by Samantha Akkineni, but with life itself. His wife says their marriage is a sham (a word he must do on Google, by the way), that his new boss is a millennial spitting out a catchphrase, and that he has FOMO because he is held to. away from his vocation. It’s only obvious that sooner or later he’ll lose it and give us a series of rather colorful curses (all beeped though). The Family Man Season 2 trailer is exactly what it promised mounted on a bigger canvas and a lot of fun. Among those who enjoyed the trailer were Taapsee Pannu and Hansal Mehta. “So good! Sir, you are exceptional! And @ Samanthaprabhu2 can’t wait to see you on this new medium with this new look,” she wrote. Watch The Family Man Season 2 Trailer Here The plot of Family Man revolves around protagonist Srikant Tiwari, who is an intelligence officer, straddling the two worlds of domesticity and espionage. The series shows us how Manoj Bajpayees Srikant is an ordinary man caught in an extraordinary situation. Family Man season 2 also marks the digital debut for Telugu star Samantha Akkineni, who will be seen trying out a crucial part of the shows’ second season. Recently, the actor congratulated filmmakers Raj and DK on the success of their new movie Cinema Bandi and asked them to release The Family Man Season 2 as soon as possible. #cinemabandi is endearing and hopeful. Well done to the team for bringing us this gem of a movie, a breath of fresh air. Congratulations @rajanddk so happy for you. Now let’s post # thefamilyman2 (sic), Samantha wrote on social media. The director duo had earlier said what to expect from Samantha’s role in The Family Man Season 2, Her character (Samantha Akkineni) will surprise everyone. She has a role with daring and nervousness in The Family Man. Samantha gave the best of herself in the role. Manoj also sounded positive about the upcoming second season of the show in a recent interview, “Sometimes I reserve comments (on my work) because you start to sound flamboyant. All I would say is Family Man 2 is going to be a lot bigger and a lot more different than before. It will be an experience that you will not easily forget. The Family Man season 2 poster was posted by its creators on social media on Tuesday. (Photo: Twitter / PrimeVideoIN) The show, which was slated for release earlier this year, made headlines for delays with fans often demanding its release. Responding to requests for the release of The Family Man Season 2, Raj and DK previously said in a statement: We know you’ve been looking forward to the new season of The Family Man. We are truly grateful and humbled by all the love! We have an update for you. The Family Man Season 2 premieres on Amazon Prime Video this summer! We have worked very hard to provide you with an exciting season. And we are sure you will love it. I can’t wait to bring it to you! The Family Man 2 will also see Priyamani, Sharad Kelkar, and Sharib Hashmi reprise their roles from season one. Family Man Season 2 will premiere on Amazon Prime Video.

