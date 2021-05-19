Bay Area Reporter :: Quite “ modern ”

Over the years, collections of poetry have come from unexpected writers. Actors Ally Sheedy, James Franco, Amber Tamblyn, Viggo Mortensen and even Jimmy Stewart, along with musicians Alicia Keys, Billy Corgan, Jill Scott and Jewel, are just a few who have shared their lyrics with us. Catherine Cohen, originally from Houston and transplanted in New York, is the latest.

An actress (High maintenance and Lovebirds), actor and podcaster (Find a treatment), Cohen’s first collection of poetry God I Feel Modern Tonight: A Girl’s Poems About The City (Knopf, 2021) has just been released. Finding the right balance between the poetic (“I love sex and I love before that – / the double touch of the leg with vodka soda”) and the playful (“going swimming is an incredible way / not being on the phone anymore ”), Cohen never ceases to entertain. I spoke with Catherine shortly after the book was published.

Gregg Shapiro: Your Book God I feel modern tonight is subtitled Poems of a gal about the city. Were you a Houston city girl (your hometown) or did it come later?

Catherine Cohen: [Laughs] no, I was definitely not a girl in town. I was just at my parents’ house to study and sing musical theater alone in the shower.

“Poem I wrote after asking you if cereals can expire” was published in Alice Quinn’s 2020 anthology Together in a sudden strangeness: American poets react to the pandemic. What did it mean to you to have your work included in this collection?

I was so honored. There are so many poets that I admire in the collection. I also felt special that I could write something about the present moment and get it out to the world so quickly.

In “Poem I wrote after you ordered fried shrimp at the restaurant and I was like ‘gross’ but really I was like ‘Dang that sounds good'” God I feel modern tonight you mentioned The Paris review and whenever I speak to an author or question an author, I always ask him what he is currently reading.

What am I reading at the moment? I read a great book called We keep the dead close by Becky Cooper. It’s both a memoir and an investigative study of a Harvard murder in the 1960s. It’s just fascinating and I really appreciate it. I just finished Stephanie Danler’s memoir Wander, which I could not drop. I thought it was so fabulous.

God I feel modern tonight comes out at a time when there is a sudden resurgence of interest in poetry because of Amanda Gorman, who read her poem “The Hill We Climb” at the Biden / Harris inauguration, and who recently produced at the Super Bowl. What do you think of her as a poet and performer?

I think she’s amazing. I think it’s so exciting to have so many people who wouldn’t normally be interested in poetry now paying attention. I think it’s really cool and I really admire it.

Have you interpreted the poems in God I feel modern tonight in your actions at Joe’s Pub or Alan Cumming’s Club Cumming?

Yes. I read the poems a lot on stage. I’ve been doing this for a few years. It’s always a great way to try new things. It’s a fun interlude to add poetry to the mix of songs and jokes. Yeah, I love to read them aloud.

You do the Find a treatment podcast with gay comic Pat Regan and performs regularly at the previously mentioned Cumming Club, which made me wonder how aware you are of your fans in the LGBTQ + community and what they mean to you.

It was my everything! The Cumming Club community gave me a sense of belonging. I feel so at peace when I am there. I used to do the show every Wednesday so every week I was stressed and exhausted. But I always left the show full of energy and reminding myself of why I do what I do. It’s because of the people who work there and who come to the show and Alan himself who are really kind and generous and support the artists to come.

Do you have another book project in the works, or are there any movie or TV projects you’d like to plug in?

Yes, a lot of things going on. I would love to do a collection of essays afterwards. I’m developing a few other things that are still in their early stages. Right now I’m just working on the podcast and auditioning and thinking about all the things I want to do next. I would love to do some sort of outdoor event if the COVID situation allows it. It would be fun. It was really cool doing these virtual events. I was really surprised at how fun and interactive they were. But it would be great to celebrate in real life. So we’ll see.

