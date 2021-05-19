American Horror Story Season 10 Lands premiere date Summer





While the exact premiere date is still unknown, FX confirms that Season 10 of Ryan Murphy’s American Horror Story will premiere this summer.

american horror storyThe tenth season of this season kicks off this summer after creator Ryan Murphy debuts a spinoff series from his acclaimed horror anthology titledAmerican Horror Stories. On May 18, FX Networks Chairman John Landgraf announced thatAmerican Horror Stories will debut exclusively on FX on Hulu in July and following the end of its first season, Season 10 ofAHS will premiere, as reported byDigital spy. Landgraf described MurphyAHSspinoff series as “a weekly anthology series that will feature a different horror story with each episode”. RELATED: AHS 10 BTS Photo Seems to Ruin Evan Peters’ Character Although it’s unknown whenAmerican Horror Stories will end – as it’s also unclear how many episodes will be in the spinoff series – FX has confirmed that season 10 ofAHS will consist of ten episodes in total and will air its final episode on Halloween 2021.AHS Former Sarah Paulson is not currently listed to star in the spinoff series, but is expected to helm part of the series. Murphy previously confirmed that season 10 ofAHS will be titled Double Feature.AHS newcomer Macaulay Culkinis is set to play an unknown role in Double Feature. However, Murphy recently shared one aspect of how his speech to Culkin prompted him to accept the role, stating, “I said, ‘OK, here’s the pitch. “And I told them the character and I told him he’s having crazy, erotic sex with Kathy Bates and doing other things. And he paused and he said, ‘That looks like to the role that I was born to play. “So he signed up right away.” RELATED: American Horror Story Season 10 Engages Model Kaia Gerber In addition to confirming that the show’s next season will be split into two parts, Murphy also said AHS fans that castings might not be the same throughout Season 10. At the time of writing, it has not been confirmed which cast members announced for Season 10 will star in which part of the upcoming season. , nor what roles they will play. Season 10 will however see the return of AHS alums Kathy Bates, Billie Lourd, Leslie Grossman, Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Lily Rabe, Adina Porter, Angelica Ross, Finn Wittrock and Frances Conry. American Horror Story: Double Feature Film stars Kathy Bates, Leslie Grossman, Billie Lourd, Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Adina Porter, Lily Rabe, Angelica Ross, Finn Wittrock, Frances Conroy and Macaulay Culkin. Season 10 will premiere in summer 2021. KEEP READING: AHS ‘Double Feature’ Leaves Vampiric Preview At S10 Source: Digital spy The Wonder Years launches the first trailer for the Reboot series

About the Author Cass Clarke

(516 Articles published)

Cass began writing for the Comic Book Resources news team in 2016, but took a brief hiatus to board Serenity for Unknown Places. Starting in 2020, she returned from her secret adventures to re-board the CBR ship as the editor of the night. Cass holds an MA in Creative Writing from Emerson College with a specialization in Fiction and a BA in English Literature from the University of Suffolk. His work has previously been published on B * tch Flicks, Electric Literature, Catapult, Pithead Chapel and other sites. His favorite comic book series is Alias, and his favorite superhero movie is Blade II. More from Cass Clarke







