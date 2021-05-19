Actor Charles Grodin dies at 86

Charles Grodin, the funny and quirky actor and writer who made his mark as a caddish The broken child and later had roles ranging from the counterpart of Robert De Niros in the comedy thriller Midnight race to the sleeping father in the Beethoven comedies, died. He was 86 years old.

Grodin died Tuesday at his home in Wilton, Connecticut, from bone marrow cancer, his son Nicholas Grodin said.

Known for his dead-pan style and everyday look, Grodin has also appeared in Dave, the woman in red, baby rosemary and Heaven can wait. He also performed on Broadway and found many other outlets for his talents.

In the 1990s he made his mark as a liberal commentator on radio and television. He has also written plays and scripts for television, winning an Emmy for his work on a Paul Simon special in 1997, and has written several books that humorously ruminate on his ups and downs in show business.

Charles Grodin attended the Ripple of Hope Awards in New York on December 11, 2013. Grodin, the quirky actor and writer who scored as a newlywed in The Heartbreak Kid and father in Beethoven’s comedies, died Tuesday in his home in Wilton. , Conn. Bone marrow cancer. He was 86 years old. [ CHARLES SYKES | Charles Sykes/Invision/AP ]

Actors, he wrote, shouldn’t be thinking so much about moving forward, but about getting as good as they can be, so you’re ready when you get the chance. I did, so I didn’t suffer the frustration of all the rejections. They just gave me more time. He stated this advice in his first book, It would be so nice if you weren’t here, published in 1989.

In the midst of his movie gigs, Grodin became a familiar face on late-night television, perfecting a character who would confront Johnny Carson or others with fake aggression that made them cringe and laugh at the same time.

In his 2002 book, I like better when you are funny, he said, too many TV programmers feel that viewers are better served if we only hear from longtime journalists. He argued that people outside of Washington and in professions other than journalism also deserved a soapbox.

He returned to the big screen in 2006 when Zach Braffs’ stepfather knows all about The EX. Most recent credits include films An imperfect murder and The comedian and the television series Louie.

Grodin was born Charles Grodinsky in Pittsburgh in 1935, the son of a wholesale dry goods seller who died when Charles was 18. He played basketball and later described himself as a rough kid, still kicked out of class.

He studied at the University of Miami and the Pittsburgh Playhouse, worked in summer theater, then wrestled in New York City, working nights as a taxi driver, postal clerk and guard while studying theater during the day.

By Jake Coyle, AP screenwriter. The late AP Entertainment writer Bob Thomas contributed biographical material for this story.