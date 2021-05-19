Harry Potter star Emma Watson returns to social media after 9 months to debunk rumors





Harry potter and The beauty and the Beast Actress Emma Watson has returned to social media after months of rumors surrounding her personal life. The actress and activist recently took to Twitter to respond to these rumors, that everything from her fiancee to her retirement from acting. In a series of tweets, Watson promised she would “share” news as soon as she got it, and revealed how she is quietly getting through the COVID-19 pandemic. Dear fans,

Rumors of whether or not I am engaged, or whether my career is “dormant or not” are ways to create clicks every time they turn out to be true or false. – Emma Watson (@EmmaWatson) May 17, 2021 If I have any news, I promise to share it with you. – Emma Watson (@EmmaWatson) May 17, 2021 In the meantime, suppose any news from me just means I’m quietly going through the pandemic like most people – don’t bake sourdough (!), Take care of my loved ones, and do my best not to spread. a virus that is still affecting so many people. – Emma Watson (@EmmaWatson) May 17, 2021 I send you so much love, hoping you are doing well and as well and happy as you can be in these strange times. And once again, thank you to everyone who works so hard to keep us safe and healthy.



Xx – Emma Watson (@EmmaWatson) May 17, 2021 Watson’s personal life has often served as a topic of conversation in the media, especially after revealing that she sees herself as a “self-partner” in a 2019 interview with British vogue. “I never believed in all the ‘I’m happy single’ spiel,” Watson revealed at the time. “I was like, ‘This is totally spiel.’ It took me a while, but I’m very happy [being single]. I call it being a self-partner. “I was like, ‘Why is everyone making so much noise about being 30? It’s not a big deal… ”Watson said of the societal expectations of women her age. “Cut to 29, and I’m like, ‘Oh my God, I feel so stressed and anxious. And I realize it’s because suddenly there is this bloody influx of subliminal messages. If you haven’t built a house, don’t have a husband, don’t have a baby, and you’re 30, and you’re not somewhere incredibly safe and stable in your home. career, where you’re still figuring things out… There’s just this incredible amount of anxiety. What do you think of the latest Emma Watson update? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!







