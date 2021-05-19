Prince William ‘saddened’ by Harry’s attack on Charles – and reunion could be in danger

Prince William is ‘saddened’ after his brother appeared to attack his father, Prince Charles in a sensational podcast interview, insiders have claimed.
The brothers are expected to join forces to unveil a statue in memory of Diana, but following Harry’s recent outburst, insiders fear the reunion is in danger.
The event, slated for July to mark what would have been Diana’s 60th birthday, could become more difficult as the Duke of Sussex speaks publicly about their late mum.
Prince Harry caused a stir last week after he said in a podcast that he wanted to ‘break the cycle’ of ‘pain and suffering’ of his upbringing with his own children.
In an apparent criticism of his own father and even indirectly of the Queen, he said he had endured “some form of pain or suffering” because of his own father’s experiences growing up.
The brothers both struggled with Prince Charles following Diana’s death, but William has reportedly spent the last few years mending his relationship with his father.
A royal source told the Daily mail: “Prince William is, of course, saddened by recent developments due to the way Prince Harry is bringing such deeply personal pain into the public domain, invading all of the family’s privacy.
“It’s fair to say that even now William has private conversations about the relationship with his father, which has been strained in the past.
“There was a lot of trouble after his mother’s death and the two brothers found their father’s commitment to his job at times difficult to understand.”
The source added that Charles and William now have “a lot of respect for each other” and the Duke of Cambridge “wouldn’t even understand a single moment to speak publicly like Harry did last week.”
They added that William had “learned lessons from his upbringing” and wanted to put his family first, but also believe that developing a relationship with his father is “critical” for the future of the monarchy. .
Another royal insider has reportedly said Harry’s claims will ‘increase tensions’ with his brother and go against a deal after the 20th anniversary of Diana’s death.
The royal family has been in crisis since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey earlier this year.
Harry briefly returned to the UK for the funeral of his grandfather Prince Philip last month but members of the royal family have reportedly given him a ‘frosty reception’.
Sources told Royal Mirror editor Russell Myers at the time that Harry wrote his father a “deeply personal” note ahead of the funeral in an effort to ease tensions, and Charles hoped to see his son. after the service, but the Duke of Sussex told him he was not sticking around.
Harry is expected to return to the UK for the unveiling of a statue on July 1, which would have been Princess Diana’s 60th birthday.
In the Mail, Dan Wootton said the more publicly Harry spoke about Princess Diana before the meeting, the more difficult the arrangements would become.
Amid speculation, he would not return as tensions escalated a palace insider said to Page Six Harry would “absolutely” be there for this important event.
They would have said: No one will tell Harry not to come, but how is he dealing with his family?
Harrys yet to come, it was said, but how is all of this going to turn out? Will he just show up the same day without seeing them first? “
