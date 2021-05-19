Cruella holds first major Hollywood premiere since pandemic began – The Hollywood Reporter





Hollywood premieres are making a comeback. On Wednesday night, Disney hosted the world premiere of Cruella at the El Capitan Theater in Los Angeles. The live photo, opening in theaters and on Disney + Premier over Memorial Day weekend, stars Emma Stone as a young Cruella de Vil, the iconic villain of the 101 Dalmatians franchise. Although the event had a smaller reach than classic Disney bashes due to social distancing and other safety protocols – no press was invited inside, for example – it marked the first big studio first since the start of the COVID-19 crisis and had a good red carpet. Walking the carpet was Stone, co-star Kirby Howell-Baptiste and director Craig Gillespie, among other family film talent. A senior executive was also present, including Walt Disney Co. CEO Bob Chapek and his film studio heads Alan Bergman and Alan Horn. Between vaccinations and a decrease in COVID-19 cases, Hollywood is bracing for a resurgence in cinema. Advertising – that is, premieres – has always been a key part of opening a movie, but until now companies have been challenged in how to promote a movie in the media. weeks preceding the opening day. Opening in front Cruella May 28 is Paramount A Quiet Place, Part II. This will be the first time since theaters in North America closed in March 2020 that two photos of studio events have adorned the marquee. (This week, A Quiet Place, Part II organizes several media screenings in the theater.) Theaters have reopened regularly in recent weeks, with nearly 65 percent of venues now open to business. Cruella, set in 1970s London in the midst of the punk rock revolution, follows a young grifter named Estella who is determined to make a name for herself with her designs. Her flair catches the eye of fashion legend Baroness von Hellman (Emma Thompson), but their relationship sets off a course of events and revelations that will lead Estella to embrace her wicked side and become a boisterous, vengeful Cruella. The film also stars Joel Fry, Paul Walter Hauser, Emily Beecham, Kirby Howell-Baptiste and Mark Strong.







