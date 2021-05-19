Entertainment
Horoscope for Wednesday 05/19/21 by Christopher Renstrom
ARIES. (March 20 – April 18): It is not useful if the review is not useful. Try a different approach. It is better to demonstrate improvement than to demand it.
TAURUS. (April 19 – May 19): If you want to create subdivisions for yourself, mine and ours, be prepared to give back. You took a lot of “ours” for “yours”.
GEMINI. (May 20 – June 19): You don’t appreciate having your feet held in the fire, but you will accomplish more than you knew. We have nothing, nothing.
CANCER. (June 20 – July 21): Don’t try to stop a deal from falling apart because that person should never have made a promise they couldn’t keep. It frees you up to say yes to someone who can.
LEO. (July 22 – August 21): You are puzzled as to what others see in someone who looks like a poser. You are right of course, but let them find out for themselves.
VIRGIN. (August 22 – September 21): You would like things to come back as they were, but this situation lived on borrowed time. Own your here and now.
BALANCE. (September 22 – October 21): You are putting too much pressure on yourself. It’s not a shame to lower expectations, especially if it helps you meet them.
SCORPIO. (Oct 22 – Nov 20): Now that you’ve approved a certain topic, you’re surprised to see the other party fighting hard to keep it. It just goes to show how out of sync things were.
SAGITTARIUS. (Nov 21 – Dec 20): You know you’ve been instrumental in a colleague’s success, but give them credit. What you get in return lasts for more than a while in the limelight.
CAPRICORN. (December 21 – January 18): People can only give within their means and you have to accept that for what it is. You might also be pleasantly surprised.
AQUARIUS. (January 19 – February 17): An unlikely possibility becomes your strongest bet thanks to Moon’s first quarter in Leo. All it takes is the courage to place it.
PISCES. (February 18 – March 19): This is the time to take things literally, because digging into the why and how becomes complicated. None of you need chair psychology.
