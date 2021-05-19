Horoscope for Wednesday 05/19/21 by Christopher Renstrom

1 of 20 Show more Show less 2 of 20 Show more Show less 3 of 20 4 of 20 Show more Show less 5 of 20 Show more Show less 6 of 20 7 of 20 Show more Show less 8 of 20 Show more Show less 9 of 20 ten of 20 Show more Show less 11 of 20 Show more Show less 12 of 20 13 of 20 Show more Show less 14 of 20 Show more Show less 15 of 20 16 of 20 Show more Show less 17 of 20 Show more Show less 18 of 20 19 of 20 Show more Show less 20 of 20

ARIES. (March 20 – April 18): It is not useful if the review is not useful. Try a different approach. It is better to demonstrate improvement than to demand it.

TAURUS. (April 19 – May 19): If you want to create subdivisions for yourself, mine and ours, be prepared to give back. You took a lot of “ours” for “yours”.

GEMINI. (May 20 – June 19): You don’t appreciate having your feet held in the fire, but you will accomplish more than you knew. We have nothing, nothing.

CANCER. (June 20 – July 21): Don’t try to stop a deal from falling apart because that person should never have made a promise they couldn’t keep. It frees you up to say yes to someone who can.

LEO. (July 22 – August 21): You are puzzled as to what others see in someone who looks like a poser. You are right of course, but let them find out for themselves.

VIRGIN. (August 22 – September 21): You would like things to come back as they were, but this situation lived on borrowed time. Own your here and now.

BALANCE. (September 22 – October 21): You are putting too much pressure on yourself. It’s not a shame to lower expectations, especially if it helps you meet them.

SCORPIO. (Oct 22 – Nov 20): Now that you’ve approved a certain topic, you’re surprised to see the other party fighting hard to keep it. It just goes to show how out of sync things were.

SAGITTARIUS. (Nov 21 – Dec 20): You know you’ve been instrumental in a colleague’s success, but give them credit. What you get in return lasts for more than a while in the limelight.

CAPRICORN. (December 21 – January 18): People can only give within their means and you have to accept that for what it is. You might also be pleasantly surprised.

AQUARIUS. (January 19 – February 17): An unlikely possibility becomes your strongest bet thanks to Moon’s first quarter in Leo. All it takes is the courage to place it.

PISCES. (February 18 – March 19): This is the time to take things literally, because digging into the why and how becomes complicated. None of you need chair psychology.



