Riddhima Kapoor Sahni talks nepotism in Bollywood





Nepotism has been very prevalent in the film industry and over the past 2-3 years people have started to point out how many young stars who have the opportunity to venture into films are unable to produce the skills and talents needed. And the people who struggle to access this platform and deserve the fame and success ironically don’t even come close to everything. Saying that nepotism is the right thing to do is not really the right thing to say and it would be better if people were judged on the basis of their talents and not the house to which they belong. Recently, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, daughter of Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor spoke about nepotism in the industry. Here’s everything the jewelry designer said. Riddhimas tackles nepotism While Riddhima admitted that there are certain privileges that children in the family get, there is sometimes evidence that success cannot be achieved without hard work and talent, even in the case of star children. The rise in nepotism talk in the industry came after actor Sushant Singh Rajput disappeared when people called Karan Johar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt and other child stars for using their last names. to find their way into the film industry. . Riddhima said that it is indeed the works that can make or break them. Being the children of Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor, both Riddhima and Ranbir have been exposed to filmmaking etc. But their success is a paradigm of their hard work and skills they’ve learned along the way that can’t be fully attributed to their last name. Famous kids face a lot of social media trolls and criticism, but ultimately those who are successful are through their constant efforts and hard work. Talk more on these lines Speaking to a leading media publication, Riddhima Kapoor said, “Advantage kya hota hain (What’s the benefit)? We grew up with the name and got used to it. Plus, you might have a lot of eyeballs because of your last name when you start a brand, but later the brand speaks for itself, ”she said. “If I were to become an actress, it would seem obvious to me since my family loves films. Ranbir, Karisma, Kareena (Kapoor, his cousins) (Kapoor’s family tree) are star children but their work has spoken for themselves, their success comes only from their talent. They are superstars only because they are good at what they do, ”she added. Furthermore, she also said that “ even a child star has to do something with a living ”. Don’t Miss: Here’s Why Neetu Kapoor And His Son-In-Law Are Best Friends Star Kids in other professions Riddhima is also said to have said that no matter what profession the star children choose, their success will always be the result of wealth and last name in their case. Even those who work in other professions are the subject of much criticism. She concluded by saying that it’s always the kind of effort that takes a person to the peak of success or leads him to nothing. Don’t Miss: Sisters Rivalry: Here’s Why Karisma & Riddhima Kapoor Won’t Stand Up If you enjoyed reading this article, stay tuned to Her Zindagi for more.

