Liam Neeson saves 26 trapped miners





Netflix is ​​releasing the official trailer for the upcoming film, The Ice Road, with Liam Neeson braving the elements to save 26 trapped miners.

Netflix has released the trailer for its upcoming action thriller Liam Neeson, The ice road, which is set to arrive on the streaming service on June 25. The plot revolves around the collapse of a diamond mine in a remote region of Canada that leaves 26 miners trapped. In order to save the trapped workers, Neeson must lead a rescue operation that requires transporting necessary equipment by truck through treacherous frozen waters. The trailer, published by Netflix, features the tense action most Neeson fans have come to expect since entering the action genre in the 2008s Taken. It highlights the stakes of the rescue before Neeson and Fishburne load up their semi-trucks to begin the perilous trek through the choppy, shifting ice. As in any high-stakes scenario, things don’t go as planned and they soon find themselves battling the elements in a mad race to join the trapped miners before it’s too late. Check out the trailer below: Related: Liam Neeson’s New Action Movie Repeats His Post-Caught Problem The film is written and directed by Jonathan Hensleigh, whose previous work includes writing and directing 2004The punisher, as well as writing scripts forArmageddon,Die hard with revenge, andJumanji. Neeson also shares the screen alongside Laurence Fishburne as two veteran truck drivers who undertake the daring rescue. Netflix bought the US distribution rights for the film in the European film market for $ 18 million. Anyone who knows the History Channel Ice road truckerswill understand the concept of transporting goods and equipment through frozen lakes during harsh winters. However, these fans did not see the scenario turned eleven with Neeson at the wheel. It’s a unique concept, as ice road trucking has never been featured in a movie before, but big rig driving has made its way to the big screen in the past, especially with the 1977s. . Smokey and the bandit. however, The ice road looks like it will bring a new level of action and suspense to the storyline. Loyal Neeson action fans are sure to be in for a treat when the film debuts on Netflix next month. Next: Every Liam Neeson Movie Ranked From Worst To Best Source: Netflix How Tom Cruise was convinced to star in Top Gun

