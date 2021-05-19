Dax Shepard explains how he got banned from Conan





“For him, what a disaster.” In 2004, the actor appeared on the late night show at the height of his addiction, and things didn’t go so well. “Professionally the only wreck I really had while I was a drug addict was that I continued ConanDax said on Blake Griffin’s Health research Podcast. He continued, “I had done the pre-interview in a power outage, and woke up in hotel security shaking myself, and I was with a stranger, and the stranger had peed. in the bed, or I had peed in the bed that someone had peed in the bed. “ Amy Sussman / Getty Images

Dax added that his press secretary convinced the security guard to open the room because he had to be on the talk show within 20 minutes. “I’m showing up on the show. I don’t know what he’s talking about. I can tell he’s queuing me up for the stories I’ve told, but I don’t know any of the stories. So I just do. what I can to be funny there, and I’m messy, ”Dax explained. Randy Holmes / ABC via Getty Images

While Dax says that while the audience “dug” the interview, for Conan it was a mess. Manny Carabel / WireImage

“But for him, what a disaster. I didn’t know any of the stories. I broke a coffee table,” Dax added. “So I was banned from this show for a few years, until I got sober and got back on it, and now I’ve been there billions of times, but that was probably the only thing that I made.” Dax concluded. Robin Marchant / Getty Images

And while Dax was embarrassed by the interview, Conan had previously said that Dax was far from his worst guest. Rich Polk / Getty Images for Xandr

“Abel Ferrara. He ran away during the show. Before his segment, he ran away, got in the elevator, and ran down the street when [segment producer Frank Smiley]gave chase. Frank grabbed it and brought it back. He came in front of the camera against his will, ”Conan said on Dax’s Chair expert Podcast. BuzzFeed every day Keep up to date with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!

