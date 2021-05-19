United Shore Professional Baseball League look forward to putting the fun back in 2021 | Lifestyles

United Shore Professional Baseball Leaguesmedia preview Tuesday at Jimmy John’s Field in Utica was a sunny event in terms of temperatures and temperaments.

“I didn’t think I could be more excited than I was on opening day in 2016,” said Andy Appleby, CEO and Founder of USPBL and its Rochester-based parent company, General Sports and Entertainment .

Yet there he wore a smile and no mask, while watching his players mingle with the reporters and photographers who came to greet them. Indoors, staff were still required to wear masks, but in the field no one other than maybe the catchers were wearing masks and that only added to the mood among the crowds.

“It’s like a whole new reopening of the ballpark and it’s not just me, others are feeling it too,” Appleby said. “I mean who can open a stadium twice?”

Jimmy John’s Field can accommodate over 4,500 people and when it opened five years ago was packed to capacity.

This year’s opening, May 28 at 7 p.m., remains limited to 1,000 people (including players and staff) due to the pandemic. However, with the recent announcement from the Center for Disease Control that vaccinated people no longer need to wear masks, there is hope that changes in crowd restrictions will follow soon.

“We’ve heard whispers, but we don’t want to be too excited,” Appleby said.

Meanwhile, players from all four teams, including the Utica Unicorns, Birmingham-Bloomfield Beavers, Eastside Diamond Hoppers and Westside Wooly Mammoths, are gearing up for the season ahead.

“I can’t wait to be there,” said one Utica Unicorns pitcher, not only because he loves baseball, but because the fans should come back. “We love to see smiles on people’s faces. It makes the game more fun.”

Another pitcher agreed.

“The supporters give a positive impression of pressure,” he said.

And it’s not just the owner and the players who can’t wait to see the stadium full again.

“The baseball pandemic doesn’t get any worse than this,” said Nate Liska, food and beverage director for the USPBL and a chef who has worked in the sports industry for more than a decade.

While he tried several different jobs before becoming a chef, nothing worked. However, since he inherited his Polish family’s passion for cooking and his grandmother’s cooking skills, his wife convinced him to go back to school and less than a year after graduating. graduated from Dorsey Culinary Academy, he worked as a chef at Comerica Park.

“My first season as a chef was during the World Series when the Tigers faced the Giants in 2012,” said Liska.

People assume the only thing cooked at a baseball stadium is hot dogs.

But this is not the case.

When Eminem performed at Comerica Park he wanted a steak dinner and Liska went out of her way to make this with all the fixings.

“I’ll never forget him. He was there for two nights and the next day I got to meet him. He said it was the best meal he had ever eaten on tour,” Liska said.

The same is true at Jimmy John’s Field.

Before the pandemic, he and his culinary team cooked meals for everything from pre-game parties among fans and players to lingering events for passing guests. The restaurant at Jimmy Johns Field was also a popular hot spot for those who wanted to dine before a game or just because of the food.

During the pandemic, not much happened and the unable to work staff, Liska and her assistant chief, had to feed the crowd of 100 on their own.

Now they can’t wait to hire new cooks for what they hope will be a busy season at full capacity.

“We hire $ 20 and $ 25 an hour cooks,” he said.

There will always be peanuts, hot dogs, and cold beer or soft drinks for those who want the traditional base fare. But for those who are thinking outside of the dough box, there will be a number of new dishes that fans will likely love, including a traveling taco with a bag of nachos with seasoned beef and potent toppings and bites. in a waffle cone, which are small meatballs made. sausage, egg, cheese and hash browns.

“They can be served plain or topped with chili and cheese. If that doesn’t say Detroit baseball, I don’t know what does,” Liska said.

Tickets for the opening day are still available but are likely to go quickly.

Additionally, since capacity rules still apply, USPBL will only sell tickets for four weeks at a time.

“As bad as last year was, and it was terrible in a thousand different ways, hopefully we can make up for it this year,” Appleby said.

In the past few weeks alone, Jimmy John’s has seen an increase in events that would normally be hosted by halls and banquet centers, including everything from high school balls and diplomas to bridal showers and corporate picnics. .

“People are really looking forward to being outside and getting together,” said Appleby. “We missed a lot during the pandemic, but if we can come back after all of this, we’ll be a lot better than before.”

Jimmy Johns Field is at 7171 Auburn Road in Utica. For more information visit uspbl.com/