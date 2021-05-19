Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME): price now close to $ 15.45; Daily chart shows the downtrend on a 50 day basis





The time view for TME 500 – Internal Server Error This was a treat for the bears running on an hourly period as TME has now gone down 4 of the last 5 hours. As for the trend on the hourly calendar, we see the clearest trend over the 50 hour period. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that the price has crossed the 100, 20 and 50 moving averages of the hour, so the price is now above them. Moving averages over the hourly period suggest price movement, as the 20, 50, 100, and 200 are all in a mixed alignment – meaning the trend across the periods is inconsistent, indicating potential. opportunity for range traders. Outside of communications actions, TME ranks 24th in terms of the current price percentage change. TME technical outlook on the daily chart As of this writing, the price of TME is up $ 0.15 (0.98%) from the previous day. TME saw its price drop up to 4 in the last 5 days, thus creating interesting opportunities for the bulls. As for the trend on the daily calendar, we see the clearest trend over the 20-day period. The moving averages over the daily period suggest price choppiness, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment – meaning the trend across the periods is inconsistent, indicating potential. opportunity for range traders. The graph below shows the price development of TME over the last 90 days. For TME News traders TME investors and traders may be particularly interested in the following story that came out the day before: RPT-UPDATE 1-Tencent Music Surpasses Profit Estimates on Subscription Growth Chinese group Tencent Music Entertainment beat quarterly profit estimates on Monday, thanks to strong growth in subscription revenue and advertising sales from its music streaming platform. Tencent Music and Sony Music Entertainment announced Monday that they have signed a multi-year extension to their digital distribution agreement. Total revenue for the company, controlled by Chinese tech giant Tencent Holdings Ltd, rose to 7.82 billion yuan ($ 1.21 billion) in the first quarter from a year earlier. Want more great investment ideas? 9 MUST OWN growth stocks for 2021 5 WINNING stock chart templates 7 best ETFs for the next bull market

