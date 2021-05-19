Can we still call Harry and Meghan’s wedding a fairy tale?





Millions of people watched Harry and Meghan get married at Windsor Castle, with thousands lining the streets of Berkshire town to join in the celebrations.

The royal family emerged as a united front to the entire nation as they basked in the spring sun.

Life has changed a lot since their wedding day for Harry and Meghan who now live in California with their two-year-old son Archie and are expecting a daughter this summer. Millions of people watched the wedding three years ago (Jane Barlow / PA) However, not everything has been happy for the couple, who were once dubbed the Fab Four with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, but then split their attention into two separate charitable foundations less than two years later. Relationships with the Prince of Wales have also reportedly become more and more icy. Here is a timeline from their wedding: May 19, 2018: Harry and Meghan get married at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, and become the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. May 22, 2018: The couple make their first official engagement since their wedding at a garden party at Buckingham Palace. The couple with Charles, William and Kate at Christmas morning church service in 2018 (Joe Giddens / PA) October 15, 2018: The Duke and Duchess are very happy that Meghan is expecting a baby in the spring of 2019, Kensington Palace announces. March 2019: Buckingham Palace announces that Harry and Meghan will create their own home, breaking with the joint operation they had with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. May 6, 2019: Meghan gives birth to Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor. Meghan gave birth to Archie on May 6, 2019 (Dominic Lipinski / PA) October 2019: Meghan announces that she is suing the Mail on Sunday newspaper for printing parts of a letter she wrote to her former father several months after the wedding. January 8, 2020: The Duke and Duchess announce their intention to step back as senior members of the Royal Family, to become financially independent, to still support the Queen but to divide their time between the UK and North America. January 11, 2020: The Queen calls a meeting with Harry, the Prince of Wales and the Duke of Cambridge at Sandringham to discuss the crisis in two days. The Queen held crisis talks after the couple stepped down from royal duties (Yui Mok / PA) January 13, 2020: Harry faces his grandmother, father and brother at the crisis summit at Sandringham, with the Queen issuing a statement sanctioning Harry and Meghans’ wishes but expressing regret for their decision. January 18, 2020: It is announced that Harry will lose his military appointments and the couple will spend the majority of their time in North America and reimburse taxpayers for the millions spent on their home in Berkshire. January 27, 2020: Thomas Markle says he’s ready to testify against his daughter in his lawsuit against Associated Newspapers. February 19, 2020: The Daily Mail reports that Harry and Meghan have been banned from using the Sussex Royal brand. The couple with Archie (Toby Melville / PA) March 3, 2020: The Sun reports that the Queen told Harry that he and Meghan would once again be greeted as members of the Royal Family if they change their mind, during a four-hour conversation at Windsor Castle. March 9, 2020: Harry and Meghan reunite with the Queen, Charles, Camilla and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge in the service of the Commonwealth of Westminster Abbey for their last official engagement as members of the Royal Family. Couples at a service at Westminster Abbey in 2020 (Phil Harris / Daily Mirror) March 26, 2020: It appears that Harry, Meghan and Archie left Canada and set up a permanent home in Los Angeles, California. March 31, 2020: Harry and Meghan are officially stepping down from the royal family and stopping using their HRH styles. April 6, 2020: Details are emerging of the couple’s plans for a new foundation called Archewell, which will replace their Sussex Royal brand and be named in honor of their son. August 2020: Biography of the couple, Finding Freedom, revisits the break between Harry and his brother William. September 7, 2020: The Duke is repaying the $ 2.4 million from taxpayers used to renovate Frogmore Cottage. Harry paid back the money spent on Frogmore Cottage (Steve Parsons / PA) November 25, 2020: Meghan says she experienced almost unbearable grief after losing her second child to a miscarriage in July. January 15, 2021:Tom Bradby, the friend of the Duke and Duchess, anchored at ITV News at Ten, said Harry was heartbroken over the situation with his family following his move to America. February 14, 2021: The couple announce that they are expecting a brother for Archie. February 15, 2021: It is confirmed that the couple will be interviewed by Oprah Winfrey on a TV special to air in March, in which they will discuss Megxit and the reasons they have moved away from the monarchy. February 19, 2021: Harry and Meghan are deprived of their prestigious patronages as the couple have confirmed that Megxit has become permanent. March 1, 2021: An excerpt from Oprah’s interview shows Harry saying his biggest fear is history repeating itself in reference to his mother’s death, while the host also asks Meghan if she was silent or silent, well may his answer not be revealed. March 7, 2021: Meghan and Harry’s explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey airs in the US with Meghan saying she felt suicidal at the height of her crisis in the monarchy. The Duchesses’ admission is one in a series of startling claims which included that Harry had had conversations about their son’s skin color. The couple also reveal that they are going to have a baby girl this summer who will complete their family. Harry and Meghan did an interview with Oprah Winfrey (Yui Mok / PA) March 9, 2021: Buckingham Palace issues statement on behalf of the Queen. He says the Queen is saddened to hear the scale of the challenges facing the Sussexes and that the issues raised around the breed are cause for concern. The palace said that while some memories may vary, they are taken very seriously, but will be addressed by the family in private, adding that Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved family members. April 17, 2021: Harry and William put their differences aside and are seen chatting at the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral at Windsor Castle. Harry was seen chatting with William at the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral (Alastair Grant / PA) May 5, 2021: Meghan wins copyright infringement claim against Mail On Sunday by letter to her father. May 13, 2021: Harry appears on the Armchair Expert podcast with Dax Shepard where he says he wants to break the cycle of pain and suffering of his upbringing with his own children. He also compares his life to a mix between The Truman Show and being in a zoo.

