Cork actor reveals the reason for his decision to dig his own grave

13 seconds ago

A CORK Young Offenders actor shared the heartbreaking reason behind the decision to dig his own grave, despite being fit and healthy.

Stephen OConnor of Blarney Street, who works as a gravedigger by day but is best known for his role in the Young aggressors film, sparked curiosity after posting a photo of his feet in a grave in St Catherines Cemetery, Kilcully.

In the post, he explained how digging his own grave made him realize how precious life is.

Mr. OConnor explained that he was not sick, leaving his Facebook followers puzzled. Nonetheless, the story behind the excavation was more poignant than anyone could have imagined.

Stephen was digging a grave to bury part of his wife’s foot, which had to be amputated due to sepsis.

In an amputation situation, families often choose to bury their loved one’s member rather than having it cremated as medical waste.

Stephen came to the conclusion that a funeral was a more respectful choice, given that the body part had belonged to his wife, Valerie.

The couple had previously decided that when the time came, they wanted to be buried together. It is for this reason that Stephen began to open his own grave.

I have the deeds and I am the owner of this parcel, Stephen explained.

I was not looking for any type of experience or enlightenment. Having my feet in my own grave was not a pleasant feeling, but it helps to have faith. I always believed this life was just the beginning, which made it a little easier. Of course, it was also strange knowing that this would be my last resting place.

At the same time, I took comfort from it because I believe in an afterlife. I have a lot of hope and that’s what faith is.

Stephen received invaluable support during this difficult time.

The other boy offered to do it, he said of a colleague. He told me, if you dig this for yourself, you’ll feel it. However, it was something I felt I had to do.

He praised his wife for her bravery in the midst of a lifelong health battle.

She’s a strong person who’s been through wars, but she still gets on with things. Her mother passed away from Covid a few months ago and it has been difficult for the whole family.

Stephen described how working in a cemetery changes his perspective.

Most people don’t think about death on the job, but we face it every day. Some don’t want to face it or talk about it. Eventually everyone will have to go down this path. When you work in a place like this it sharpens the telescope you use to look at life.

The gravedigger and part-time actor said he respects everyone’s beliefs.

I can’t prove to people that an afterlife exists and neither can they prove to me that it doesn’t. Everything revolves around the great unknown. Not everyone digs their own grave. I’m lucky that I was able to go out and come home that night. I hope I will be here for a long time.

The day will come when I will not be able to get by, but knowing that it makes me appreciate life more.

