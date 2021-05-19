Internet users welcome Samantha Akkineni’s new avatar in the Family Man 2 trailer





Internet users welcome Samantha Akkineni’s new avatar | Photo credit: Twitter Highlights The Family Man 2 stars Manoj Bajpayee, Priyamani and Samantha Akkineni Social media users were thrilled to see Samantha Akkineni in the new Avatar The webseries will be released directly on the OTT platform on June 4, 2021 After the highly anticipated trailer of The man of the family 2 was published by the creators of the web series. The series trailer features the return of the country’s most endearing Family Man, aka Srikant Tiwari, played by Manoj Bajpayee. This season, Srikant Tiwari will face a new powerful and brutal opponent named Raaji, tried by Samantha Akkineni. She plays a rebel in the series. The trailer is full of twists and turns and an unexpected climax. Director duo Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK, collectively known as Raj & DK, have kept their promise to release the long-awaited trailer in the summer of 2021. And fans can’t stay calm when they see Manoj Bajpayee and Samantha Akkineni indulge in full fledged. , action-packed combat sequences. One user commented on the trailer and wrote: “We are going to witness the ‘RUTHLESS’ prabhu in # TheFamilyMan2 Complete change for the character of RAJI..She is a damn good artist who gets better with every movie These shots are in progress. mass @ Samanthaprabhu2 #SamanthaAkkineni #RajiStormBegins # TheFamilyManSeason2. ” Another tweeted: “Can’t thank you enough for showing our Sam in the new Avatar … June 4th will be a special day @ Samanthaprabhu2 # TheFamilyManSeason2 #SamanthaAkkineni # TheFamilyMan2Trailer.” Another user praised Samantha’s acting and wrote: “You killed him Sam. Goosebumps Every time you appear … You just killed him. Mark my words. Your career so far is just an expensive start. Now your real game begins. “ “Congratulations on your transformational versatility is another name from @ Samanthaprabhu2 #SamanthaAkkineni # TheFamilyManSeason2.” Wrote another. Sharing the footage from the trailer, one wrote: “@ Samanthaprabhu2 exceeded my expectations sam You literally lived in a raji role These shots and the fight sequence were lit Fire This is all due to your hard work and your passion for cinema # TheFamilyManSeason2. “ The first season of Raj & DK’s “The Family Man” was a success when it was released in 2019. Manoj Bajpayee plays Srikant Tiwari, an NIA agent who struggles to balance his top-secret work profile with his social life. middle class. The series also starred Priyamani, Sharad Kelkar, Sharib Hashmi, Neeraj Madhav, Kishore Kumar, Gul Panag, and Shreya Dhanwanthary. Samantha is joining the series in its second season as an antagonist. She plays a terrorist named Raji. The Amazon Prime show marks its first appearance on the Hindi screen. The man of the family The webseries is produced by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK under D2R Films. Season 2 of the highly anticipated show will be released on the Amazon Prime Video OTT platform on June 4, 2021 and will air in nearly 240 countries.







